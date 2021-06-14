Charlie Brown agrees to become Strathspey Thistle manager

Charlie Brown has agreed to become Strathspey’s Thistle new manager.

The Seafield Park side have been looking for a new boss following Gordon Nicolson’s departure last month.

The Grantown outfit have reached agreement with Forres Mechanics coach Brown to take the reins.

Brown has been around the Highland League for many years and has served as player and coach at Mosset Park for more than 20 years.

He received a testimonial for his service to the club in 2006 and helped the club win the Highland League title in 2012.

Brown, who has also played for Buckie Thistle, will be hoping to make his mark in management with Strathspey.

The Jags’ will start the new season against Huntly at Christie Park on July 24, having been unable to play a league fixture during the Covid-19 curtailed 2020-21 campaign.