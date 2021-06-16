Charlie Rowley pleased to bring title winner Gordon McNab back to Forres

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley is pleased to be reunited with one of their title winners.

Midfielder Gordon McNab – who was part of the squad which won the Highland League in 2012 – has returned for a second spell at Mosset Park, signing a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old left Nairn County this summer after two years at Station Park.

McNab has also turned out for Clachnacuddin, Strathspey Thistle, Huntly, Rothes and Wick Academy in the Highland League.

Can-Cans boss Rowley said: “He’s extremely fit and his drive from the middle of the park and his attacking threat we feel will help us no end.

“He’s had a good couple of seasons for Nairn and performed very well for them.

“When we played Nairn, Gordon caused us no end of problems so once we found out he was available we spoke to him.

“I believe there were other suitors after his signature, but we’re pleased we’ve managed to entice him back.

“Gordon was part of the title winning squad of 2011-12. We’re well aware of his personality and he’s matured since then and we feel he’ll be a big asset to the club.”

McNab has improved

Rowley believes McNab returns to Forres a better player than when he left following their 2012 title win.

He added: “I think he is a better player now. But it would be unfair to say he wasn’t a capable member of the championship winning side.

“We had mainly the same starting eleven every week, but for a couple of injuries.

“That made it difficult for the other guys in the squad to nail down a place.

“Gordon was more than capable then, it’s just unfortunate he wasn’t able to nail down a place.

“But I do believe he is a better player now than he was then and we feel Gordon will help us improve.”

Rowley hoping for selection dilemma

Looking ahead to the new season which begins next month Rowley is pleased with the squad he has at his disposal.

As well as McNab the Highland League’s longest serving manager has recruited forwards Paul Brindle from Brora Rangers and Owen Loveland on loan from Elgin City and defender Ruari Fraser from Formartine United.

Rowley is hoping to have a selection headache come their first game of the season against Wick Academy at Mosset Park on July 24.

He said: “It’s going to be a major headache if everybody is fit and available at the start of the season.

“Historically we haven’t always had that and have sometimes been a bit short at the start of seasons.

“We’ve tended to pick up injuries or have suspensions carry over and be two or three short sometimes in important games.

“Hopefully we’re on course to rectify that. We’ve added quality throughout the three areas of the team; defensive, midfield and up front.

“But we haven’t stopped looking, if anybody becomes available we’ll have a look.

“They would need to be somebody that could improve us because we’re quite happy with what we’ve got just now.”