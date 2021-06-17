Highland League sides announce new deals

Clachnacuddin and Turriff United have both confirmed contract extensions this afternoon in preparation for the new Highland League season.

Clach have announced forward Allan Kerr has agreed to remain at Grant Street Park for the coming campaign.

We are delighted to announce that forward Allan Kerr has signed a 1 year contract extension.

The physical forward will once again look to hit the net up front in the upcoming season for the Lilywhites. pic.twitter.com/i05uR6sppX — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) June 17, 2021

The Lilywhites’ league opener is away at Inverurie Locos on July 24.

Meanwhile, Former Dundee defender Ethan Smith, 20, has agreed to remain with Turriff until the summer of 2023, having made 19 starts since signing for the club at the end of 2018.

Turriff United are delighted to announce that Ethan Smith has put pen to paper on a contract extension. Ethan (20) has agreed a two year extension which sees him stay at the club until at least the summer of 2023. After originally appearing as a trialist against… pic.twitter.com/XKTudssc6F — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) June 17, 2021

Joining him in extending his stay is Murray Esson, 19, who will also remain at the club for the next two seasons. He has made 13 Turriff starts.

It’s more good news for Haughs gaffer Dean Donaldson, following the announcement yesterday defender, Rhys Clark, 18, had arrived from Montrose.

United get their Highland campaign under way at news boys Brechin City.