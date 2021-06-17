Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Highland League sides announce new deals

By Ryan Cryle
June 17, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: June 17, 2021, 3:46 pm
Grant Street Park.

Clachnacuddin and Turriff United have both confirmed contract extensions this afternoon in preparation for the new Highland League season.

Clach have announced forward Allan Kerr has agreed to remain at Grant Street Park for the coming campaign.

The Lilywhites’ league opener is away at Inverurie Locos on July 24.

Meanwhile, Former Dundee defender Ethan Smith, 20, has agreed to remain with Turriff until the summer of 2023, having made 19 starts since signing for the club at the end of 2018.

Joining him in extending his stay is Murray Esson, 19, who will also remain at the club for the next two seasons. He has made 13 Turriff starts.

It’s more good news for Haughs gaffer Dean Donaldson, following the announcement yesterday defender, Rhys Clark, 18, had arrived from Montrose.

United get their Highland campaign under way at news boys Brechin City.

