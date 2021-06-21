Rothes make four new signings as three more players extend contracts

Rothes have made four new signings and secured three players on contract extensions.

As they gear up for the new season, which starts next month, the Speysiders have recruited attackers Greg Morrison and Shane Harkness, midfielder Wayne Mackintosh and defender Michael Finnis.

Meanwhile, midfielders Jack Brown, Ross Gunn and Sean Linden have all penned new deals to remain at Mackessack Park.

Morrison, 23, left Brora Rangers last month after two years at Dudgeon Park.

Rothes manager Ross Jack is pleased to have landed the former Ross County and Elgin City player, who he believes can play at a higher level.

He said: “Greg is a very talented player. We know all about his record. He’s played for Scotland Under-19s, Ross County and did very well for Brora.

“He fancied a change of direction and I’m delighted to have him with us.

“Hopefully he can kick on, score a few goals and get himself back up there again because I know he’s got the talent and ambition to play at a much higher level.

“The platform is there and it’s up to him to make the most of it.”

Harkness can reach a higher level

Harkness was released by Inverness this summer.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell with Rothes during the abridged 2020-21 campaign, scoring two goals in four games for the Moray side.

Jack feels he is another player who can potentially step back up to a higher level in the future.

He added: “Shane’s a quality young player and proved he could score a goal or two when he was with us on loan.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again. I’m confident Shane can play at a really good level.

“He’s a good lad, he’s keen to make impression and he wants to prove himself.

“Shane knows if he wants to get back up to full-time football again he needs to perform well at a good level.

“He’s got the bit between his teeth and he’s determined to prove his worth.

“Shane knows he’s been offered a platform to express his talent and we know he’s got plenty of talent to express.

“We want Shane to enjoy his football, play well for us and score goals and if he does that there’s always the opportunity to move back up that’s for sure.”

Finnis will strengthen defence

Finnis decided to leave Clach last month after 12 years at Grant Street Park.

Jack believes the 31-year-old will add steel to Rothes’ backline.

He said: “I’m very pleased to get Michael on board. He’s been a long servant to Clach and we’re pleased to get him.

“He’s proved he can play in any position in the back four or in holding midfield.

“Michael is a competent, battling defender. I look forward to Michael being a big part of our ambitious plans.”

Mackintosh adds experience

Mackintosh can play in midfield or defence and arrives at Rothes with lots of Highland League experience.

The 33-year-old spent 15 years with Nairn County before having spells with Formartine United and Clach in recent years.

Jack said: “We’re delighted to have the type of player and character Wayne is with us.

“He will add experience and good quality to our squad. He has been training with us for the past few weeks and proved his fitness, versatility and all round technical ability to merit his deal with us.”

Young trio have bright futures

Alongside the three new additions Jack is pleased Rothes have managed to keep three promising young players in Brown, Gunn and Linden.

All three joined the club last year. Brown, 19, and 20-year-old Gunn signed after leaving Inverness Caley Thistle and Linden, 19, was recruited after leaving Aberdeen.

Jack believes the trio have bright futures ahead of them and said: “Jack, Ross and Sean have all come through the youth systems at Inverness Caley Thistle and Aberdeen where their football education has been excellent.

“All three have the qualities and desire to get back into the professional game and also at a high level.

“They are all young, keen to improve, great trainers and are terrific to coach.

“Our squad is coming together nicely with a balance of youth, experience, good fitness and also the desire to do well for the team.”