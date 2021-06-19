Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
Clach sign Loch Ness defender Michael McRobert just ahead of Caley Jags’ friendly

By Paul Chalk
June 19, 2021, 7:06 pm Updated: June 19, 2021, 7:07 pm
© Donald CameronClach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach have added another new face ahead of the new Highland League season by snapping up Loch Ness defender Michael McRobert.

The Lilywhites, who host Caley Thistle in a friendly on Wednesday night, have signed the 29-year-old from the North Caledonian League club on a one-year deal, with the option for a further year.

This news for the Merkinchers comes hot on the heels of powerful forward Allan Kerr signing a one-year extension with the Lilywhites.

As well as adding to their playing squad this summer, manager Jordan MacDonald has strengthened his coaching team ahead of the new term, which kicks off on July 24 away to Inverurie Locos.

