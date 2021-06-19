Clach sign Loch Ness defender Michael McRobert just ahead of Caley Jags’ friendly

Clach have added another new face ahead of the new Highland League season by snapping up Loch Ness defender Michael McRobert.

The Lilywhites, who host Caley Thistle in a friendly on Wednesday night, have signed the 29-year-old from the North Caledonian League club on a one-year deal, with the option for a further year.

The club are pleased to announce the signing of central defender Michael Mcrobert.

Michael played for @NorthCaleyFA side @LochNessFC last year, and has penned a 1 year deal with the option of a further year available.

— Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) June 19, 2021

This news for the Merkinchers comes hot on the heels of powerful forward Allan Kerr signing a one-year extension with the Lilywhites.

As well as adding to their playing squad this summer, manager Jordan MacDonald has strengthened his coaching team ahead of the new term, which kicks off on July 24 away to Inverurie Locos.