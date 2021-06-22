Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod believes Charlie Brown is a good fit as manager.

Brown has stepped up to take charge of the Grantown-on-Spey side, having previously served as a coach with Forres Mechanics.

It’s the 46-year-old’s first job as a manager.

But Seafield Park chief McLeod believes his experience as a player and coach in the Highland League will serve the Jags well.

He said: “We had a few applicants, but we felt Charlie was a good fit for the job.

“It’s his first chance in management. He’s got loads of experience, having been assistant to Charlie Rowley at Forres.

“We’ll back him as much as we can financially and any other help he needs.

“We’re really pleased to bring Charlie in as manager.

“He has a lot of contacts and hopefully he will manage to bring in three or four players to help us.

“We’ve got a young team so a few experienced players would help us.

“However, it isn’t easy to attract those players and you need money to do it.

“But we’ll try our best to back Charlie and I think he’s got a few targets in mind already.”

Brown ready to take the reins

McLeod has been pleased with the feedback Strathspey have had since appointing Brown and is confident he can flourish in his first job as manager.

He added: “Charlie’s experience was a big plus point for us.

“He has a lot of contacts and hopefully he can use them to help the club.

“He’s been around the Highland League for a long time as both a player and a coach.

“Since he got the job, we’ve had a lot of feedback for people and it’s all been positive.

“The only slight negative you could point to is that he hasn’t managed before – but everyone has to start somewhere – and we’ll give him as much help as we can.”

Building on previous progress

Strathspey had to appoint a new manager following the shock departure of Gordon Nicolson last month.

During his reign, the Jags made progress and finished the Covid-19 shortened 2019-20 campaign in 13th.

That was their highest placing since joining the Highland League in 2009.

McLeod said: “Gordon and Tommy Wilson made a difference to us, there’s no doubt about that.

“That’s why it came as a shock to us when they decided they were stopping.

“But we’re looking forward to working with Charlie and we feel he should be a good fit for us.”