Highland League side Nairn County have been forced to cancel two friendlies after four people connected with the club tested positive for Covid-19.

The four positive cases have led to 13 people being asked to self-isolate.

A statement issued by the Highland League club’s secretary Ian Finlayson said: “Unfortunately over the last 24 hours, we have been informed that four persons connected with Nairn County have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Thankfully, all are doing well and are asymptomatic at present. This has resulted in a further nine persons associated with the club to self-isolate by NHS Highland Track and Trace as they have been classed as close contacts.

“As such, our pre-season games against Jeanfield Swifts (Saturday) and Elgin City (Tuesday) have been cancelled.

“We are working closely with NHS Highland, the Scottish Football Association, and the Scottish Highland Football League with regards to this developing situation.

“NHS Highland Track and Trace have confirmed that they are satisfied that all Covid protocols were followed correctly at training.

“We will update you where we can going forward and thank you for your consideration at this time.”

This latest blow comes as manager Ronnie Sharp recovers from a heart attack. He is on the mend after being admitted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Brian Macleod had been assisting reserve team bosses Stuart Finnie and Kevin McLeod on a part-time basis while Sharp is getting back to health.

Nairn start their Highland League campaign on July 24 away to Keith.