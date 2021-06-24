Positive Covid case leads to call-off for Clach’s weekend visitors Broxburn Athletic

Clach’s next friendly opponents, Broxburn Athletic, have called off their weekend trip to Inverness due to a positive Covid case.

The East of Scotland Premier League side were set to tackle the Highland League Merkinchers at Grant Street on Saturday but have this morning confirmed that they now won’t travel.

On Monday, the Merkinchers started their summer matches with a winning run-out against Forres Thistle before losing 5-0 to Caley Thistle on Wednesday.

Best wishes to those affected and a safe and speedy recovery 👍👍 https://t.co/sPWGanryxI — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) June 24, 2021

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald, meanwhile, praised his players for continuing to play in the right manner throughout that defeat by their Championship visitors.

Billy Dodds’ team were clinical, especially as the game wore on but, despite conceding an early penalty from which Manny Duku scored, it was only 1-0 at the break.

Players get the message from coaching team

The Lilywhites were brave and passed their way around the park as much as they could and that matters far more than result for MacDonald.

He stressed: “The scoreline isn’t important in these games. That’s a better workout than any amount of training sessions could give you.

“We got out of it exactly what we needed. We tired towards the end, but this is what pre-season is all about.

“It gets the players used to our ideas, how we want them to play. That exactly what we’re after.

“There was a lot of good football on the ground and that’s what we want from our players. We’ve not hidden that from the moment we came in and we will continue with that.

“Myself, Michael (Mackenzie), Tommy (Wilson) and Marty (Callum) want the game played that way. That won’t change.”

© Paul Campbell

‘Football is nothing without fans’

A limited number of fans were allowed back into Grant Street for the Caley Thistle game in midweek and MacDonald hopes that his club’s supporters will like what they see in the upcoming year.

He said: “It makes a difference having the fans back in. It doesn’t matter what level of football you play at. It was good to see people inside Grant Street on Wednesday.

“We have all been watching the Euros with the fans inside the grounds and you can even hear the professionals say it feels like a full stadium even with 20,000 fans in a bigger stadium.

“Football is nothing without fans. Hopefully our fans will be entertained by us next season.”