Charlie Rowley relishing Forres Mechanics’ first pre-season test against Billy Dodds’ Caley Thistle

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley is relishing his side’s first pre-season test against Championship side Caley Thistle at Mosset Park today.

Mechanics play the first of seven warm-up matches against Billy Dodds’ Inverness side, who began their pre-season campaign with a 5-0 victory over Clachnacuddin on Wednesday.

With Forres returning to Highland League action this season after sitting out last term due to Covid-19, Rowley is eagerly anticipating the build up to their opening match at home to Wick Academy on July 24.

Rowley said: “This is our first game, so there is a sense of excitement to get going again.

“It’s predominantly a fitness exercise to try and get up to speed for the start of the season in July.

“They have full-time players, a new manager in place and a few new signings. They will be eager to perform as the start of their season is shortly coming up.

“They will not be up to full speed fitness-wise, so hopefully we can capitalise on that and maybe keep the scoreline down and put a good performance in.

“We are just keen to get back, we are eager and enthusiastic and looking to keep our fitness levels up as quickly as possible ahead of the start of the season.

“We have got seven games in total, it was our plan to get as many games in ahead of the start of the season as we possibly could given it has been a long lay-off.”

Among Forres’ summer signings is forward Paul Brindle, who has joined after leaving champions Brora Rangers at the end of the season.

Rowley says Brindle will be eased into action, with Mechanics facing local rivals Forres Thistle in their next game at Logie Park on Monday.

He added: “He will feature at some stage, but he is a wee bit behind in terms of fitness compared to the other players.

“We gave him an extra period off given that Brora were training in the latter stages of last season because of the play-offs.

“We gave him an extra week to 10 days of a break so he is a wee bit behind everybody else, but he will soon catch up. There is no question about that.”

Rowley remains keen to add to his squad, but insists he is content with the pool of players already at his disposal.

The Can-Cans boss added: “We have got one in mind we could possibly bring in. We have made an inquiry to his parent club and they are not willing to sell just now.

“Apart from that one we are pretty much set, but you always get a wee bonus from any potential signing.

“We are not discussing any other signings, and if we didn’t get any more in we would be reasonably happy.”