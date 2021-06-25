Highland League: Rothes looking to arrange a pre-season friendly

Rothes are looking to arrange a pre-season friendly for June 29 or 30 or July 13 or 14.

The Speysiders are hoping to play a game on one of those dates as they prepare for the start of the new season next month.

The Highland League side had hoped to have a fixture arranged for one of those dates already, but have seen potential meetings with sides fall through.

Rothes would be willing to play at Mackessack Park or away from home, within reasonable travelling distance, if they could find a suitable opponent for these dates.

Anyone interested in playing Rothes on June 29 or 30 or July 13 or 14 is asked to contact the club or manager Ross Jack.