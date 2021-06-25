Formartine boss Paul Lawson pleased to land goalkeeper Balint Demus

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is pleased to have recruited goalkeeper Balint Demus.
The Cove Rangers custodian will join the North Lodge Park side on a season-long loan, subject to SFA approval.
Demus, 19, will compete with Ewen Macdonald for a place between the posts at North Lodge Park.
Demus played for Formartine as a trialist in a 2-0 friendly win over Bridge of Don Thistle on Wednesday night.
Boss Lawson said: “It’s good to get Balint in, he’s trained with us and played as a trialist in a friendly.
“We’ve actively been looking to get a goalkeeper in. Losing Kevin Main was a blow to us.
“Ewen Macdonald has done really well and has been very patient in the last couple of years.
“But we needed somebody to come in and push him. I know Cove have high hopes for Balint and he’s shown us already in training what he’s capable of.
“I’m sure he’ll push Ewen all the way for a place in the team.”
Assessing trialists in pre-season
Lawson, who is still open to adding to his squad, also played former Aberdeen youngster Andy Paterson as a trialist against Bridge of Don.
He added: “It was good to get the game the other night and it’s good to have a look at players.
“The guys have worked really hard so far in pre-season, Andy looked good and fitted in well.
“You can train all you want, but it’s good to see players in a game and we’ll see how things progress.
“I think if there’s a good player available that we think can improve us we’ll go after him.”