Manny Duku is spot-on again as Caley Thistle edge out Forres Mechanics in pre-season clash

A youthful Caley Thistle side got a testing workout at Highland League hosts Forres Mechanics, with a Manny Duku penalty earning them a 1-0 win.

That goal put ICT in front just after the interval, which was his second successive converted spot-kick.

For the hosts, this was their first pre-season test as they prepare for their return to the Highland League after taking a year out due to Covid concerns.

Forres’ starting line-up had a familiar look, including the returning defender Dale Wood, who had spent a year at Rothes.

Paul Brindle, signed from Brora Rangers, began the afternoon on the bench, but came on at the start of the second half.

Billy Dodds’ Championship side began their preparations in terms of matches with a 5-0 victory at Clach in midweek and move on to HFL champions Brora Rangers on Tuesday night.

Six youngsters started for ICT

Unlike in midweek, there were no trialists out for ICT, but the starting 11 did have youngsters such as Harry Hennem, Harry Nicolson, Alisdair Riddle, Ryan Fyffe, Robbie Thompson and Lewis Hyde.

A fair smattering of socially-distanced fans were inside Mosset Park under the sunshine to get a glimpse of how these sides look at the early part of summer. The club allowed supporters in free of charge for this one.

ICT skipper Sean Welsh and forward Shane Sutherland had early attempts at goal and much of the positive play was stemming from Hennem and Tom Walsh.

Forres cut Inverness open on 20 minutes as Lee Fraser fed the ball back for Jack Grant, but keeper Cammy Mackay was on hand to deny him.

The visitors hit on the break straight from that and home keeper Stuart Knight saved smartly from a Sutherland shot.

Duncanson, clearly full of confidence, then tried his luck from distance with a dipping drive which dropped just off target.

Duncanson was assisting too and, from his clever cross on 35 minutes, Ross MacPherson flashed a header past the post for Forres continued to show their potential up top.

First penalty saved on stroke of half-time

Just before the break, ICT blew the chance to take the lead when Sean Welsh’s weak spot-kick was saved by Knight and his follow-up was gratefully gathered.

Thompson won the penalty when he was tripped by MacPherson.

Substitute Duku, who netted an early penalty at Clach in midweek, put Caley Jags in front again from the spot early in the second half after Knight brought Hennem to ground.

Duku, who was at Raith Rovers last term, was a menace for Forres to handle, always in and around the box, but the hosts kept him out.

He had a golden chance to add another but headed wide from close range.

Riddle proved his worth in the home box when he charged down to efforts at goal in quick succession to retain the blank sheet.

At the other end, Aaron Doran saw his drive deflected when it seemed net-bound.

There was no more scoring and both sides will have gained plenty from this outing, with more minutes on the board for their players ahead of the new campaign.

Forres will take on Forres Thistle on Monday in their next pre-season fixture.