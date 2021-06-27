Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley lifted by fans’ return as his side give Caley Thistle stern test

Seeing familiar faces back at Mosset Park was the biggest positive that Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley took from Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat by Caley Thistle.

His side returned to the pitch after more than a year out after opting to not compete in the Highland League last season due to concerns over Covid.

They were the only club in the division to do so and they watched on as the campaign barely got started before the pandemic stopped play.

Brora Rangers were crowned champions after just three matches at the end of March.

However, the Can Cans are back and raring to go and for their boss having fans back watching live football was the story of the day after seeing his players go toe-to-toe with their full-time visitors.

FULL-TIME: Forres 0-1 ICTFC Manny Duku's penalty wins the game for ICTFC. pic.twitter.com/K1pc4APicb — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 26, 2021

Free entry was welcome lift for supporters on Saturday

Supporters lapped up the action in the sunshine after the club allowed people to come in and watch for free as long as they followed all the Covid protocols such as wearing face coverings and getting temperatures checked at the gate.

It was a largely youthful starting 11 for Caley Jags, but they still had experience in the shape of skipper Sean Welsh, Tom Walsh, Shane Sutherland and on-loan Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear.

Rowley said: “Regardless of the result it was brilliant to see fans back at Mosset Park, see all those faces and getting back to some sort of normality, if you could call it that.

“I am enthusiastic and energised about the prospect of crowds coming back and that was the most pleasing factor of the day by a considerable amount. The fitness levels were secondary to that.”

© JASPERIMAGE

An early second half penalty by ICT’s Manny Duku won the match for the Championship side in a game where Sean Welsh had a spot-kick saved by Stuart Knight late in the first half.

An ambitious yet decent long-range drive from Robbie Duncanson was one of the real threats posed by the hosts in an encouraging return to action.

Fitness levels impress Can Cans manager

Mechanics, who play Forres Thistle on Monday, came close to levelling, with Caley Jags having to be alert to keep them out.

Rowley said: “It was our first run-out in a long time and we expected a tough game, given they are full-time and we were under pressure for long period as you could imagine, but I thought we stuck to our tasks.

“It was an exercise in our fitness as much as theirs. We got what we wanted from it, which was a good work-out.

“We created a few chances and, on another day, we could have scored, though we could have also conceded more than one on another day.

“All in all, it was really pleasing for our first pre-season game. Things will improve in terms of our quality on the pitch, so that we are all ready for July 24.”

Wick Academy will be their visitors that day on the opening afternoon of the new league season.