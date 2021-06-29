Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
New Strathspey Thistle boss Charlie Brown captures former Caley Jags youth keeper

By Paul Chalk
June 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2021, 11:49 am
© Supplied by Strathspey ThistleGoalkeeper Robert Donaldson is flanked by new Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown, left, and committee member Ian Anderson.
Charlie Brown has swooped to make former Caley Thistle youth keeper Robert Donaldson his first signing as Strathspey Thistle manager.

Brown, who has taken the Seafield Park job alongside assistant Jamie McGowan, is reshaping the squad ahead of their Highland League kick off on July 24 away to Huntly.

The 24-year-old – nicknamed Roj – started his career at Inverness CT where he spent six years, including a full-time season at under-20 level.

He had stints with Clach and Strathspey Thistle before winning a title with junior side Spey Valley.

He has been with Rothes in the Highland League for the last three years and now makes the return to Thistle.

Brown said: “We are delighted to get another quality keeper added to our squad who will bring experience and provide competition for the number one jersey.”

Golspie at home in cup opener

The North of Scotland Cup draw, meanwhile, has pitched the Jags into an opening round tie against North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland, with the winners away to Clach in the quarter-finals.

 

