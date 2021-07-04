Greg Morrison backs Rothes to challenge former club Brora Rangers in Highland League pursuit

Rothes forward Greg Morrison believes his new side is capable of challenging former club Brora Rangers for the Highland League title.

Morrison made the switch to Mackessack Park earlier this summer after leaving the Cattachs, who were crowned champions in each of the two seasons he spent with the Sutherland club.

Brora were declared champions after just three games last term, but in the previous campaign their championship was awarded after racking up a 13-point lead by the time the season was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Having experienced what it takes to come out on top, Morrison feels the Speysiders have what it takes to be among the contenders.

© JASPERIMAGE

Morrison said: “Having won the league, I can see what it takes. Every result means a lot. That game we had against Fraserburgh ultimately called the season.

“It comes down to certain games. When we lost against Nairn County that could have been our downfall in the end.

“Every game is massive, no matter who it is, and there are a lot of boys at Rothes experienced enough to know that.

“We just take each game at a time. If we beat the opponent in front of us there is no reason why we can’t win it.

“Winning the Highland League Cup last year proves there is a bit of quality there.

“There is no reason why we can’t be up there challenging. I think we’d expect to be up there.”

Former Ross County forward Morrison reflects fondly on his two-year spell at Dudgeon Park, but the 23-year-old felt the time was right for a fresh challenge.

© SNS Group

Morrison added: “It was really successful, with some of the highest points in my career.

“The Hearts game was arguably one of the best results in Scottish Cup history, it will certainly be up there.

“We won the league and I scored in the play-offs, albeit the result wasn’t great.

“There were a lot of high points at Brora. It was just time for something different, for one reason or another.

“I want to get a full season under my belt. I have been a bit hampered with injuries, I’ve had broken ribs, my hamstring went twice.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running and keep going with it, by getting plenty goals and assists.

“Hopefully we can get a few trophies and cup runs, but that’s what everyone wants.”

Rothes start the new Highland League campaign at home to Fort William on July 24, with Morrison making a swift return to Brora when the Moray outfit face Steven Mackay’s men the following weekend.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The Moray outfit then host Nairn County before making the trip to face league newcomers Brechin City.

Despite facing a difficult start to the campaign, Morrison, who is from Mulben, is hopeful Ross Jack’s men can hit the ground running.

Morrison added: “We have a tough start, but we have to play every team at some point.

“If we go and beat them it puts us in a really good position. It will test us, playing against those sorts of teams early on.

“It will get us up to speed pretty sharpish. We have to play them all at some point, so why not at the start?”