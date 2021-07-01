Allan Hale brings brother of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to Highland League Huntly

Allan Hale’s Huntly have been boosted by the signing of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ younger brother.

Caiden Imbert-Thomas, 23, has joined the Christie Park outfit after moving to the north-east.

Also an attacker, he has previously played for English seventh-tier outfit Hullbridge Sports.

After landing Imbert-Thomas on a two-year deal, Hale said: “I was made aware of Caiden’s imminent arrival to the area and after doing some research on his background and talking to people who have worked with him, we moved quickly to bring Caiden to the club.

“Caiden is a young attacker, comfortable playing anywhere across the front four, who is keen to make his mark in the game and has good experience down south with clubs who operate at a similar level to ourselves.

“In getting to know Caiden, I know we have signed a played who is fully committed to making this opportunity a successful one and that he will be working tirelessly to enjoy a successful period with the club.”

Meanwhile, Huntly have also announced the signing of defender Kyle Dalling.

The 19-year-old former Aberdeen youngster, who has also turned out for SPFL sides Forfar and Elgin, joins the Black and Golds on a two-year deal.