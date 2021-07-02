Sunday, July 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Clach pre-season game at Burghead Thistle called off with Covid case at hosts

By Paul Chalk
July 2, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: July 2, 2021, 2:14 pm
© Donald CameronClach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

Clach will have a second successive Saturday without a match after their friendly away to Burghead Thistle was called off due to a Covid case for the hosts.

The Elgin-based Junior North Region Second Division side have had a positive result, therefore the friendly has been shelved, seven days after Broxburn Athletic’s trip to Grant Street was cancelled for the same reason.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald spoke this week of his concern over the rising cases within football, but stressed his own club will carry on training and playing unless told otherwise.

Two games still planned for the Lilywhites

The Inverness club have played against Forres Thistle and Caley Thistle so far this pre-season, with games against Alness United and Inverness Athletic also on the cards.

The Merkinchers kick off their Highland League campaign away to Inverurie Locos on July 24. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal