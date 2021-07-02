Sunday, July 4th 2021 Show Links
Fort William strengthen defensive options by signing Louis Kane from Clyde

By Paul Chalk
July 2, 2021, 2:18 pm Updated: July 2, 2021, 3:49 pm
© Supplied by Fort William FCDefender Louis Kane checks in after signing a one-year deal at Fort William. He is pictured with manager Ashley Hollyer, left, and coach Paul Coutts.
Fort William have further bolstered their squad with the signing of former Clyde centre back Louis Kane on a one-year deal.

The highly-rated defender has impressed the West Highlanders’ boss Ashley Hollyer, who said: “Louis has been training with us for a few weeks now after leaving Clyde under-19s and has shown he has a bright future ahead of him at only 18 years old.”

He is the second successive centre half joining the Claggan Parker, with Junior Caulker moving north from Farnham Town in late May.

Fort will kick off their Highland League campaign on July 24 with a testing trip to Rothes.

