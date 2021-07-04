Turriff United v Peterhead pre-season game cancelled after positive Covid test

Today’s pre-season match between Turriff United and Peterhead was axed after a home player returned a positive Covid-19 test.

A statement from the Haughs club said, following the result in the routine pre-game lateral flow test, the decision was made to “err on the side of caution” and cancel the fixture.

Turriff tweeted: “Unfortunately today’s game has had to be cancelled. During routine testing being conducted by both teams before the game as is the usual protocol, a player taking a lateral flow test tested positive.

“Whilst the PCR test results are not yet known, it is always better to err on the side of caution where the safety of fans, players and officials are concerned.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and for the short notice, but obviously in these circumstances it cannot be helped. Refund information for anyone who bought a ticket will be posted later today.”

Both Turriff and Peterhead had been due to play two pre-season matches over the weekend.

On Saturday, the League One Blue Toon defeated Inverurie Locos 2-1 on Junior side Colony Park’s pitch, with goals from veteran forward Derek Lyle and a trialist.

Turriff, meanwhile, beat Juniors Culter 3-2 at the Haughs, via two goals from Matty McDonald and a counter from Kyle Gordon.

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh scored six against Longside, conceding one in reply, with goals from Brian Hay (two), Gary Harris (two), Owen Cairns and Scott Barbour.

Buckie Thistle beat Dyce Juniors 3-1, Lossiemouth recorded the same scoreline against Colony Park, and Huntly – who announced their Wednesday meeting with Bridge of Don Thistle has been cancelled – defeated Newmachar United 2-1.

Formartine United had to settle for a goalless draw away at Rothie Rovers.