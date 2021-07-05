Fort William add attacker Cameron Adisi ahead of new Highland League season

Highland League side Fort William have added to their attacking options for the new season with the signing of Cameron Adisi on a one-year contract.

The former Borehamwood forward made an impact during the Claggan Park side’s pre-season training and has now been rewarded with a deal.

Fort boss Ashley Hollyer said: “Cameron has impressed in pre-season training and is a very raw player with lots of ability and someone we look forward to working with.”

A right-footed winger who can also play central, Adisi has turned out for Leatherhead and Welling Town.

Hollyer has added a few new faces to his squad as the start of the 2021-22 campaign nears.

Defenders Junior Caulker and Louis Kane have signed up while, earlier in the summer, midfielder Aidan Taylor extended his contract by a year.

Fort get their Highland League season under way on July 24 with a trip to Rothes.

Covid takes toll on Nairn friendly

Meanwhile, fellow HFL side Nairn County have announced their friendly match against Burghead has been postponed.

The Station Park club confirmed via social media that Wednesday’s game would not go ahead due to “Covid issues” with junior side Burghead.

Nairn’s statement did add, however, that their scheduled match against Forres Thistle on Tuesday evening (7.15pm) will go ahead.

