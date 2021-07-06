Brora Rangers assistant boss Craig Campbell relishes repeat cup clash with Aberdeen ‘B’ side

Brora Rangers assistant boss Craig Campbell is relishing another crack at Aberdeen’s young guns two years after the Highland League champions knocked them out of the Challenge Cup in a style show.

The draw for the renamed SPFL Trust Trophy was made on Monday and Brora face Aberdeen’s B team at home on August 10 or 11.

In the competition most recently known as the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup, there are no English, Irish or Welsh entrants this time, but Premiership “B” sides should retain the attraction for supporters.

The HFL winners have been left frustrated by having no friendlies due to the impact of Covid in the north, but the tie against the young Reds is appealing to the Brora number two.

In 2019/20, Brora hit six without reply against the Aberdeen under-21s, and Campbell added: “We played them a couple of years ago and we ended up as comfortable winners, but we know Aberdeen have got a lot of good young players, so it will be a nice challenge for us.”

We have been drawn at home to Aberdeen B in the #SPFLTrustTrophy. pic.twitter.com/itSBBtmil4 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) July 6, 2021

The winners of that tie will be at home to Dick Campbell’s Championship side Arbroath in round two on September 4 or 5.

Brora were awarded the HFL title after just three games last season after Covid shut down the sport at this level.

The year before that, Brora were the deserved winners in a campaign not fully finished, although they were out of reach from the rest.

Campbell expects tough challenge to retain league title

A trip to face Deveronvale is first up in the league on July 24 before a home date with Rothes and the introduction of League Two play-off losers Brechin City, who are reshaping, adds a new contender for the crown.

Campbell said: “Brechin have shown their intent to bounce straight back, so it will definitely be a competitive league.

“There will also be the usual strong teams competing at the top with ourselves, so I think it will be a healthy and competitive Highland League. Hopefully Covid won’t disrupt too many games.”