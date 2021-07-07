Turriff United friendly postponed due to positive Covid test

Turriff United’s friendly against Banks O’Dee, which was due to be played at The Haughs tonight, has been postponed after a member of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.
The game is the second pre-season match to be postponed for Dean Donaldson’s side following Sunday’s postponed friendly against Peterhead.
The Highland League side confirmed the postponement on Twitter:
Unfortunately we have been struck again!
Despite all the negative test confirmations after the Peterhead game, in preparation for tonight's game the squad were tested again and a positive test has been returned therefore tonights game against @banksodeejfc is OFF!
— Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) July 7, 2021