Brora Rangers defeated by Dundee in Premier Sports Cup

Premiership Dundee turned in an impressive performance to defeat Brora Rangers 4-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Dens Park.

Paul McMullan’s double and counters from Paul McGowan and Alex Jakubiak gave Dee victory against the Cattachs in this Group C encounter.

The Highland League champions performed admirably, particularly having been unable to play any pre-season games because of Covid-19 issues.

The men from Sutherland defended well for large swathes of the contest and looked a threat on the counter-attack at times.

However, they were up against a ruthless Dundee side which served up an impressive display of attacking football.

Brora, like for Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Montrose, only had a squad of 14 players available for this meeting with Premiership opposition.

They made one change to the side which started at Links Park with goalkeeper Joe Malin dropping out altogether and Grant Beattie starting between the posts.

Dee dominate first period

The visitors carved out an opening after a couple of minutes when Ally Macdonald burst through a couple of challenges before the ball broke for Andrew Macrae inside the area, however, he miscued when trying to get a shot away.

At the other end McMullan looked sharp from the off first flashing a ball right across the face of goal and then having a strike from 25 yards deflected narrowly wide.

McMullan should have put Dundee ahead in the 11th minute.

Jordan McGhee robbed Dale Gillespie of possession and played the winger through on goal, but McMullan pulled his shot beyond the left post.

Tonight’s team to face @DundeeFC in our second Premier Sports Cup match of the Group Stages. pic.twitter.com/QjCZ0xRgSI — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) July 13, 2021

McGhee was next to have a go with a volley which sailed over, but Brora’s impressive resistance was broken midway through the first period.

The lively McMullan got the better of Colin Williamson on the right flank and his low cross eventually bobbled through to McGowan at the back post and he produced a composed finish.

Soon after Beattie did well to claw away McMullan’s angled volley as Dundee pressed for a second goal.

Shortly after the half hour mark Beattie made another impressive stop to parry away Lee Ashcroft’s effort from McMullan’s corner.

But on 34 minutes McMullan got the goal his performance deserved to double the home side’s lead.

© SNS Group

Following sustained Dundee pressure Charlie Adam burst beyond John Pickles on the left flank and rolled the ball across goal to leave McMullan with a tap in.

Before the interval the Cattachs did threaten with Macrae and Gregor Macdonald breaking forward at pace.

The latter teed up Macrae inside the box but his low effort was repelled by Dee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Dee increase their advantage

Dundee were in no mood to let up at the start of the period and within six minutes of the resumption they led 4-0.

In the 49th minute Adam’s cross from the left came through to McMullan on the right side of the area and his powerful drive across Beattie found the left corner.

Two minutes later McMullan turned provider racing down the right wing and crossing for Jakubiak to force home from point-blank range.

Brora stuck to their task well and the introduction of Jordan Macrae and Ali Sutherland off the bench gave them fresh legs up front.

© SNS Group

Sutherland came close to grabbing a consolation for the Cattachs, stinging the palms of Legzdins with a shot from the edge of the area.

Tom Kelly went close again for Brora, sending a curling effort just wide, before Dundee sub Jason Cummings rattled the crossbar in the dying embers.

Next up for Brora in Group C is Saturday’s home clash with Forfar Athletic.

Dundee (4-1-4-1) – Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall; Byrne (Robertson 70); McMullan (McDaid 70), McGhee (Anderson 70), Adam (McCowan 54), McGowan; Jakubiak (Cummins 59).

Subs not used – Sharp, Sweeney, Elliott, Panter.

Brora Rangers (4-4-2) – Beattie (Stephen 85), Pickles, Gamble, Nicolson, Williamson; Kelly, G Macdonald, Gillespie, A Macdonald; A Macrae (J Macrae 50), Wallace (Sutherland 59).