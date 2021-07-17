EE Aberdeenshire Cup: After disrupted build-up, Keith hope to beat holders Fraserburgh and reach the final

Keith co-manager Tommy Wilson hopes they can reach a first cup final in eight years following a disrupted pre-season.

The Maroons host Fraserburgh tomorrow at Kynoch Park in the semi-final of the 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, which has been carried over from last season.

The tie was initially scheduled for last Saturday, but positive Covid-19 tests among the Keith squad and subsequent isolation led to it being rescheduled.

Preparations have been far from straightforward, but Wilson hopes the Maroons can get the better of the cup-holders to reach their first final since 2013.

Wilson, who is joint-boss with Andy Roddie, said: “Covid hasn’t really gone away and it’s caused problems for a few teams.

“You’ve just got to try to do the best you can and get a team on the park and play.

“But it’s tricky times for everyone. When you’re playing in the semi-final of a cup, you want to have your best team available to have a right go.

“Unfortunately we might not have that, but it would be brilliant for Keith to get to a final.

“It will be a difficult task because we know Fraserburgh are a very good team.

“It’s a landmark for any club to get to a final.

“Keith haven’t been there for a while, we fought hard to try to get there last season and thankfully it’s been carried over and we get the chance to do it this season.”

All change at Kynoch Park

It will be a new look Keith side that faces Fraserburgh.

Wilson and Roddie have made eight new signings this summer with goalkeeper Craig Reid, defenders Luke Emmett and Jordan Robertson, midfielders Michael Ironside and Tom Andrews, and striker Przemyslaw Nawrocki signing permanently.

Defenders Rhys Thomas and Connor Grant have joined on loan from Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh respectively.

Experienced players like Marc Young, Grant Thomson and Craig MacAskill have left to join Junior clubs.

Ryan Spink went to Formartine United as part of the Emmett deal and goalkeepers Greg Simpson and David Dey have also departed.

Barbour determined to hold onto cup

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour is hoping they can keep up their impressive record in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Broch have won the Shire Cup in four of its last eight stagings.

Barbour was part of three of those triumphs (2012, 2014 and 2019) and also won it in 2017 while with Formartine.

He is hoping the Buchan side can reach another final, which will be against his old side next month.

Having grown up watching Fraserburgh as a fan, winning silverware with the club means a lot to Barbour.

He said: “Over my time at the Broch, winning cups has always been hugely important.

“We always look to do well in the cups. I’ve been lucky enough to win a few cups in my time.

“It’s always the objective at Fraserburgh to try to win silverware.

“The Aberdeenshire Cup has been quite good to me. I’ve won it three times with Fraserburgh and once with Formartine.

“Every year you want to do well in the cups and hopefully as holders we can try to retain it.

“It was brilliant winning the Aberdeenshire Cup and Highland League Cup at Formartine.

“However, there’s nothing like winning trophies with your hometown club.

“I used to go to watch the Broch as a boy, so to win cups with the club has been unreal really.”