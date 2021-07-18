EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Holders Fraserburgh beat Keith to reach final

Holders Fraserburgh progressed to the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after defeating Keith 4-1.

The Maroons took the lead early on courtesy of Przemyslaw Nawrocki, but the Broch came back with Scott Barbour, Gary Harris, Kieran Simpson and Paul Campbell on target.

Fraserburgh will now play Formartine in next month’s final after the competition was carried over from last season.

Maroons strike first

Keith handed competitive debuts to seven new signings and three of them combined as the Maroons took the lead after seven minutes.

Luke Emmett found Michael Ironside in space on the left and his low cross was finished off by Nawrocki.

The Broch’s responded well with Paul Young twice testing home goalkeeper Craig Reid.

First Reid parried the midfielder’s powerful strike from inside the area following Barbour’s neat lay-off and soon after the custodian blocked Young’s angled effort with his right leg.

But just after the half hour mark Fraserburgh equalised. When Keith failed to clear Barbour was first to pounce and poke the ball beyond Reid from close range.

Just after netting Barbour when close again, but scuffed wide after exchanging passes with Harris.

Broch hit the front

Four minutes into the second half Ryan Cowie was next to test Reid after Harris’ cross from the right was flicked into his path by Barbour.

But a minute later Fraserburgh were in front when Harris rifled a right-foot shot into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after Reid made a superb one-handed save to keep out Barbour’s bullet header from Bryan Hay’s right-wing cross.

Reid was having a fine game and he made another impressive save to foil Broch sub Logan Watt from 18 yards.

With little over 20 minutes left Fraserburgh netted their third with Simpson’s downward header from Cowie’s inswinging corner finding the roof of the net.

Before time was up Reid again denied Barbour and then Cowie with two more flying saves.

However, with three minutes left the holders added a fourth when Barbour back-heeled the ball across the face of goal for sub Campbell to tap home.