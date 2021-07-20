Huntly boss Allan Hale pleased to have landed Owen Murison

Huntly manager Allan Hale believes new recruit Owen Murison has a bright future ahead of him.

The 20-year-old, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has penned a two-year deal with the Black and Golds.

Murison has previously played in Huntly’s youth development sides and most recently turned out for Junior outfit Stoneywood-Parkvale.

He will join another club, Deveronside, on loan this season, but in time will hope to emulate older brother Glenn, who is already established in Huntly’s first team.

Christie Park boss Hale said: “Owen’s been training with us since we came into the club and I thought over the last year he’s showed up really well.

“He’s a player who’s adaptable in terms of different positions, he’s got good stature and good use of the ball and the attitude and willingness to learn.

“We’ve committed to give him a long term contract and I’m delighted to have him here.

“I’m sure he’s delighted to be here himself as being local to the area it will mean a lot for him to sign for the club.

“It’s important that youth players see there’s a pathway here and there’s a development process for them to get into the first team.

“It’s then up to the players to put in the work at their loan clubs.

“Owen will go out on loan to Deveronside this season to get some valuable experience under a good coaching staff and that’ll hopefully set him up to come back with us next pre-season and hopefully integrate himself into the first team setup.”

Meanwhile, Huntly have also secured 18-year-old Jamie Boylan on a new contract.

The midfielder arrived at Christie Park last November, having previously been with Cove Rangers, and has now penned a new three-year contract until the summer of 2024.

Hale said: “Jamie is a player we really believe. He’s got so much quality, great pace and is really got in one on one situations and can score goals.

“He’s made great improvement in the year he’s been with us in terms of his link-up play and positional sense.

“He’s another one who’ll go out on loan this season, he trained with a few clubs and was happy to go to Deveronside.

“It’ll be good exposure to him in the Superleague and he’s another who we feel in a couple of years will be integrated into the first team setup and he’s got the potential to really go far.”