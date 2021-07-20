Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Huntly boss Allan Hale pleased to have landed Owen Murison

By Callum Law
July 20, 2021, 11:45 am
New Huntly signing Owen Murison
New Huntly signing Owen Murison

Huntly manager Allan Hale believes new recruit Owen Murison has a bright future ahead of him.

The 20-year-old, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has penned a two-year deal with the Black and Golds.

Murison has previously played in Huntly’s youth development sides and most recently turned out for Junior outfit Stoneywood-Parkvale.

He will join another club, Deveronside, on loan this season, but in time will hope to emulate older brother Glenn, who is already established in Huntly’s first team.

Christie Park boss Hale said: “Owen’s been training with us since we came into the club and I thought over the last year he’s showed up really well.

“He’s a player who’s adaptable in terms of different positions, he’s got good stature and good use of the ball and the attitude and willingness to learn.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to have signed Owen Murison

“We’ve committed to give him a long term contract and I’m delighted to have him here.

“I’m sure he’s delighted to be here himself as being local to the area it will mean a lot for him to sign for the club.

“It’s important that youth players see there’s a pathway here and there’s a development process for them to get into the first team.

“It’s then up to the players to put in the work at their loan clubs.

“Owen will go out on loan to Deveronside this season to get some valuable experience under a good coaching staff and that’ll hopefully set him up to come back with us next pre-season and hopefully integrate himself into the first team setup.”

Meanwhile, Huntly have also secured 18-year-old Jamie Boylan on a new contract.

The midfielder arrived at Christie Park last November, having previously been with Cove Rangers, and has now penned a new three-year contract until the summer of 2024.

Hale said: “Jamie is a player we really believe. He’s got so much quality, great pace and is really got in one on one situations and can score goals.

“He’s made great improvement in the year he’s been with us in terms of his link-up play and positional sense.

“He’s another one who’ll go out on loan this season, he trained with a few clubs and was happy to go to Deveronside.

“It’ll be good exposure to him in the Superleague and he’s another who we feel in a couple of years will be integrated into the first team setup and he’s got the potential to really go far.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]