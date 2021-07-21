Strathspey’s Andrew Skinner happy to focus on playing again

Strathspey Thistle Andrew Skinner has been pleased to revert back solely to playing in recent weeks.

The full-back, who can also play in midfield, had to help coach Robbie Flett put the Jags squad through their paces in pre-season prior to the club appointing Charlie Brown as manager.

Although he enjoyed the experience Skinner has been happy to return to playing and has been impressed by new Seafield Park boss Brown and his assistant Jamie McGowan.

The 27-year-old said: “Charlie has been really good and he’s brought some fresh ideas along with his assistant Jamie McGowan.

“Them coming in has taken the pressure of myself and Robbie Flett because we were there for a couple of weeks holding the fort.

“Charlie has come in and he’s got a way he wants to play and I think it’s working well so far.

“Going from playing to taking training was something a bit different.

“But I enjoyed it, the young players we’ve got here want to play and we didn’t want to call off training or anything like that.”

Jags looking to improve

Strathspey are gearing up for their first Highland League game since March 7 2020 when they face Huntly at Christie Park on Saturday.

The Grantown-on-Spey outfit’s only competitive outing last term was against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

Prior to that Strathspey finished 13th in the shortened 2019-20 season and Skinner hopes they can build on that this season.

He added: “Last season we were unbeaten – but we didn’t play in any games in the league.

“The season before (2019-20) we strived for more points and were unlucky not to get there.

“But this season I think we’ve got the expectation to do better than that and hopefully we can.”

Looking for a good start

Skinner believes Strathspey can be competitive again this season and hopes to make a positive start to the campaign against Huntly.

He said: “I think we’ll go into any game feeling competitive whether it’s against a top four side or a bottom four side.

“You want to put your stamp on any game. It’s an away game to start and we relish the opportunity to go to Huntly and try to take three points.”