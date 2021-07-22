Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer relishing opening fixture against Rothes

By Callum Law
July 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer, right, with assistant manager Paul Coutts
Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer is keen to see how his side measures up against Rothes.

The Lochaber side travel to Mackessack Park on Saturday to start their Highland League campaign.

Hollyer, who was named Fort boss last October, has carried out major surgery on his squad this summer and is eager to see how they acquit themselves against the Speysiders.

He said: “It’s a rebuild of the squad really from when we came into the club.

“These things take time, they don’t happen overnight, but we’re happy with the direction we’re going in at the moment.

“I don’t think anybody really knows where they’re at because we’ve had a long shutdown.

“It’s like a blank canvas and a fresh start for everyone.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday’s game and seeing where we are and how we fare against Rothes.”

Having been perennial strugglers in the Highland League, Fort William’s aim for this season is to avoid finishing bottom and having to play in the relegation play-off.

Hollyer reckons they can meet that target and added: “We want to try to avoid relegation.

“It’s plain to see that in recent years Fort William has been down in the bottom two.

“Therefore we need to make sure we don’t get relegated first and foremost as a priority.

“With the work we’ve done and the players we’ve got, that gives me the belief we won’t be relegated.”

