Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer relishing opening fixture against Rothes

Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer is keen to see how his side measures up against Rothes.

The Lochaber side travel to Mackessack Park on Saturday to start their Highland League campaign.

Hollyer, who was named Fort boss last October, has carried out major surgery on his squad this summer and is eager to see how they acquit themselves against the Speysiders.

He said: “It’s a rebuild of the squad really from when we came into the club.

“These things take time, they don’t happen overnight, but we’re happy with the direction we’re going in at the moment.

“I don’t think anybody really knows where they’re at because we’ve had a long shutdown.

“It’s like a blank canvas and a fresh start for everyone.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday’s game and seeing where we are and how we fare against Rothes.”

Having been perennial strugglers in the Highland League, Fort William’s aim for this season is to avoid finishing bottom and having to play in the relegation play-off.

Hollyer reckons they can meet that target and added: “We want to try to avoid relegation.

“It’s plain to see that in recent years Fort William has been down in the bottom two.

“Therefore we need to make sure we don’t get relegated first and foremost as a priority.

“With the work we’ve done and the players we’ve got, that gives me the belief we won’t be relegated.”