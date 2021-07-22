Martin Callum hopes stability can lead to success for Clachnacuddin

Long-serving Clachnacuddin midfielder Martin Callum believes stability can benefit the club.

The Lilywhites start their season against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

It has been a turbulent few years for the Inverness outfit. After Iain Polworth’s 10 years as manager came to an end in October 2018, his successor Brian Macleod lasted only 10 months and his replacement, Sandy McLeod, did the job for 13 months before stepping down last September.

Stability is important

With Jordan MacDonald now Clach boss, Callum is hoping for some continuity at the club can help this season.

He said: “I think when you’ve got stability at a club it definitely helps.

“If you’ve got a core of boys who have been together for a while and the same manager with his ideas for a period of time then you can work on things and develop.

“Stability is something that’s important for us at Clach and I think that would be the case for all the clubs at Highland League level.

“We’ve got a good core of young players and if we can hold on to them for the next two or three years then I think we can really push on.”

Helping young prospects improve

Clach have some promising young players in their ranks.

As one of the club’s more experienced players, 29-year-old Callum, who joined the Lilywhites in 2011, hopes he can help them progress.

He added: “We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience and hopefully us older guys can help the younger ones out.

“They’ve shown they can do it and they’ve shown they’ve got ability, it’s just about doing it on a consistent basis.

“There’s a good group of young players who are all capable of playing at a high level within the Highland League.”

Belief is key

In recent seasons, Clach have been battling near the foot of the table.

But Callum – who helped the club win the Highland League Cup in 2014 – is optimistic about the future and hopeful of an upturn in their fortunes.

He said: “I’m really enjoying my football. With what’s happened over the last year or so you miss it even more.

“I’ve always enjoyed my football and enjoyed my time with Clach.

“Why can’t we do something this season or over the next couple of seasons?

“We’ve got to believe that we can turn things around and improve, we’ve got to belief we can do well in the league and finish in the top half of the league.

“If we believe in ourselves and stick to what we’ve been doing then that’s something we could achieve.”

Looking to cause Locos problems

Clach have been handed a tricky opening assignment against Inverurie.

But Callum hopes Clach can make a positive start to the season.

He said: “I expect a tough game. Inverurie are a very good side, especially at home.

“They’ll look to press us high I would imagine, so we’ll need to defend well.

“But we also need to be brave and, when we get the ball, try to play football and create chances.

“We’ll need to be defensively solid and frustrate Inverurie at times as well.”