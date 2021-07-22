Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Martin Callum hopes stability can lead to success for Clachnacuddin

By Callum Law
July 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Clach's Martin Callum, right, reckons stability at Grant Street Park is important
Clach's Martin Callum, right, reckons stability at Grant Street Park is important

Long-serving Clachnacuddin midfielder Martin Callum believes stability can benefit the club.

The Lilywhites start their season against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

It has been a turbulent few years for the Inverness outfit. After Iain Polworth’s 10 years as manager came to an end in October 2018, his successor Brian Macleod lasted only 10 months and his replacement, Sandy McLeod, did the job for 13 months before stepping down last September.

Stability is important

With Jordan MacDonald now Clach boss, Callum is hoping for some continuity at the club can help this season.

He said: “I think when you’ve got stability at a club it definitely helps.

“If you’ve got a core of boys who have been together for a while and the same manager with his ideas for a period of time then you can work on things and develop.

“Stability is something that’s important for us at Clach and I think that would be the case for all the clubs at Highland League level.

“We’ve got a good core of young players and if we can hold on to them for the next two or three years then I think we can really push on.”

Helping young prospects improve

Clach have some promising young players in their ranks.

As one of the club’s more experienced players, 29-year-old Callum, who joined the Lilywhites in 2011, hopes he can help them progress.

He added: “We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience and hopefully us older guys can help the younger ones out.

“They’ve shown they can do it and they’ve shown they’ve got ability, it’s just about doing it on a consistent basis.

“There’s a good group of young players who are all capable of playing at a high level within the Highland League.”

Belief is key

In recent seasons, Clach have been battling near the foot of the table.

But Callum – who helped the club win the Highland League Cup in 2014 – is optimistic about the future and hopeful of an upturn in their fortunes.

He said: “I’m really enjoying my football. With what’s happened over the last year or so you miss it even more.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald

“I’ve always enjoyed my football and enjoyed my time with Clach.

“Why can’t we do something this season or over the next couple of seasons?

“We’ve got to believe that we can turn things around and improve, we’ve got to belief we can do well in the league and finish in the top half of the league.

“If we believe in ourselves and stick to what we’ve been doing then that’s something we could achieve.”

Looking to cause Locos problems

Clach have been handed a tricky opening assignment against Inverurie.

But Callum hopes Clach can make a positive start to the season.

He said: “I expect a tough game. Inverurie are a very good side, especially at home.

“They’ll look to press us high I would imagine,  so we’ll need to defend well.

“But we also need to be brave and, when we get the ball,  try to play football and create chances.

“We’ll need to be defensively solid and frustrate Inverurie at times as well.”

