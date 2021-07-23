Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
Highland League

Deveronvale’s Dane Ballard chasing first competitive goal since 2018

By Callum Law
July 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Deveronvale striker Dane Ballard
Deveronvale’s Dane Ballard is hoping to start the season with a bang by notching his first competitive goal since August 2018.

The striker spent nearly 18 months on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and tearing his meniscus.

When he did return in February of last year, Ballard didn’t manage to score before the pandemic arrived.

And he was also unable to find the net in Vale’s five games during the abridged 2020-21 campaign.

Tomorrow Deveronvale start their season against Brora Rangers at Princess Royal Park and Ballard is hoping to get his first competitive goal in almost three years.

He said: “I didn’t manage to score in the competitive games I had back after my injury.

“I’ve scored in pre-season friendlies and it feels good to be knocking the ball in the net again.

Dane Ballard in action for Deveronvale.

“Hopefully I can get a lot more this season.

“It might be a bit emotional getting that first competitive goal back.

“Hopefully I’m not waiting too long for it and hopefully it comes in the first game and then we’ll see how I react.”

Hoping to take Cattachs scalp

Deveronvale will be underdogs against champions Brora.

But Ballard is hopeful the Banffers may be able to spring a surprise in what is Craig Stewart’s first competitive game in charge since being appointed manager on a permanent basis in January.

Ballard added: “That’s two seasons in a row we’ve got Brora first, it’s a tough start.

“But you’ve got to play everybody anyway, so it doesn’t make a big difference.

“Hopefully we can put up a good show, put them under pressure and try to get a result.

“Everybody is probably looking at the game thinking: ‘they’ve not got a hope.’

“So we’ve just got to go for it and see where that takes us and if we could manage to get something it might be the start of a decent run for us.”

