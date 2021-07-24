Fraserburgh and Formartine look for ‘great’ start in Bellslea tussle

Nothing will be won or lost on the opening day – but Fraserburgh and Formartine United are both looking for strong starts to the Breedon Highland League season.

The sides meet at Bellslea and will then clash again on Wednesday night in the final of the 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Both the Broch and United want to make a positive start to their Highland League campaigns.

But Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie says whatever the result is today it won’t have a huge bearing on the whole campaign.

He said: “It’s just three points. At the end of the day we’ll either be three points ahead of Formartine, three behind or level.

“The league won’t be won or lost on this result. It would be good for us to get off to a winning start as it would be for Formartine.

“Both teams will want to win to get their season up and running, you don’t want to lose too many games at the start and play catch-up.

“Both sides will be well-prepared and if we win that’s great, but if we lose it’s not the be all and end all.”

‘We’ve got improvements to make’

Formartine manager Paul Lawson added: “If you can win the game it gets you off to a great start.

“Fraserburgh have been very consistent over a number of years and Mark Cowie has done a great job.

“They will be one of the sides looking to push for honours at the end of the season.

“We want to be there as well and be pushing for success.

“We’ve got improvements to make on our last couple of seasons where consistency was an issue in the league, hopefully we can put that right.”

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle are without striker Declan Milne (groin) for their clash with Lossiemouth – who have Ally Bellingham absent (knee) – at Victoria Park and Rothes and Fort William clash at Mackessack Park.