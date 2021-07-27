After relegation as manager Michael Paton wants to help Brechin back up as a player

It would have been easy for Michael Paton to walk away from Brechin City.

The 32-year-old was player-manager as the Hedgemen were relegated to the Highland League at the end of last season.

Paton then left his managerial position at Glebe Park in May following the relegation.

But the midfielder has remained on the playing staff and is enjoying working under new manager Andy Kirk.

Paton said: “You would always have concerns that the new manager would have different plans because that’s the way football is.

“But after having a couple of conversations with the manager, those concerns went straight out the window.

“I’m here and enjoying my football and my full focus is on getting the club out of the league.

“I’m only 32, so I’d like to think I’ve got another couple of years in me.

“Many people have told me it’s the best job in the world and to try to play as long as you can and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Striving to go straight back up

Paton played in Brechin’s season-opening 3-1 win over Turriff United on Saturday.

The Angus outfit’s aim is to win the Highland League this season and thus earn a shot at promotion back to the pyramid play-offs via the SPFL and Paton is determined to be part of it.

The former Aberdeen, Queen of the South and Dunfermline player added: “The reason I’m still here to help get the club back up.

“I feel as if I have a deep-rooted connection with the club and the fans who have treated me very well.

“I enjoy playing for Brechin and I’m pleased to still be here. On the park I try to share the responsibility and try to help boys, but the main goal is to help the club get back to where it wants to be.”

Starting off with Turriff success

Paton was pleased Brechin were able to start their time in the Highland League with a victory.

Reflecting on the encounter with Turriff, he said: “It was a really pleasing start and we’re delighted to get off to a winning start.

“Right through the team every player gave their all and it was a good performance from start to finish.

“I felt we thoroughly deserved the three points overall.

“I think that was maybe our sixth game and some of the young players are having to learn quickly.

“But there’s experience right through the team with Iain Davidson, myself and Garry Wood, and Jamie Bain and David Cox as well.

“These players have an influence all over the park and give the young lads the freedom to express themselves.”