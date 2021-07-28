EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Formartine and Fraserburgh bosses aiming to give their fans something to cheer

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson and Fraserburgh counterpart Mark Cowie are hoping to give their supporters something to celebrate in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

United face the Broch in the final of the competition that was carried over from last season at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park tonight.

Fans of both sides will be in attendance this evening.

After previously having to play behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions both bosses are glad to have supporters back and are hoping to put on a show for them.

Lawson said: “It’s great to see people back at games and everyone who is involved in football has missed having people there over the last year.

“It’s great for everyone involved at both clubs and for the fans of both clubs.

“Hopefully we put on a show and it’s a good game for them to enjoy.”

Cowie added: “It’s pleasing we will have supporters there. We know we have a good following who have followed us for many a year.

“We want to pay them back. We were lucky in the 2019-20 season to bring a couple of trophies (Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield) back to Bellslea for the fans to celebrate.

“The players want that again to get another medal and give the fans something to celebrate.

“But we know there is a massive task ahead of us and no final is easy, whoever you play.”

Hoping for more Shire Cup glory

Both Lawson and Cowie have previously enjoyed success in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

For Lawson it was the first trophy he won as Formartine manager in November 2017 just a few weeks after taking charge of Fomartine.

He would like a repeat and said: “It was the first trophy I won as a manager so that was a special one for me personally.

“But as a club we should be winning more and competing for honours.

“This is another final and another opportunity and we want to put on a performance to get a result.

“It was a great day a few years ago when we won it and we always want to do well in this competition.

“It will be a very difficult game, we know what Fraserburgh are about and they’re a top side.

“But it’s a cup final and we’re looking forward to it.”

Fraserburgh’s Cowie has lifted the Aberdeenshire Cup on four occasions.

Twice as a Broch player (2012 and 2014) and twice as manager (2015 and 2019).

Cowie is hoping for another night to savour in the Shire Cup and wants his players can start the season with a bang by claiming the silverware.

Cowie added: “I hope it continues (his good record in the tournament), but every manager is the same, they go into the season trying to win everything.

“We’ve got a good record in every cup but we have to turn up and we can’t afford to not be at our best.

“We’re holders of this cup and hopefully that remains the case.

“It’s good both sets of players have something to contest so early in the season.

“It’s on a knife-edge and could go either way. We know how good Formartine are on their day and they know how good we are on our day.”