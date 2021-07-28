Previous EE Aberdeenshire Cup meetings between Fraserburgh and Formartine

Fraserburgh and Formartine United clash in tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Here we look back on the last five occasions the clubs have met in the Shire Cup ahead of the latest fixture.

Fraserburgh 2-1 Formartine – final, October 4 2019

The most recent meeting of the sides in the Aberdeenshire Cup was the last final to be played, at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

Fraserburgh took the lead early on when Lewis Davidson’s cross from the right was powerfully headed home by Willie West.

Formartine equalised midway through the first half. Graeme Rodger broke clear down the left and, although his shot was cleared off the line by Bryan Hay, the midfielder kept the ball in and crossed for Garry Wood to head into the unguarded net.

On 48 minutes, the Broch grabbed the winner when Scott Barbour beat two players on the left flank and crossed for West to bullet a header into the top right corner.

The closest Formartine came to an equaliser was in stoppage time when Conor Gethins’ effort was deflected just over.

Formartine 4-0 Fraserburgh – semi-final, October 4 2017

It was the Pitmedden side who had the better of this encounter at North Lodge Park as they progressed to the final.

Graeme Rodger gave the home team the perfect start when he collected a pass from then-Formartine attacked Scott Barbour and finished from 15 yards.

On 20 minutes, Rodger was at it again, converting from 12 yards from Stuart Anderson’s cutback, and Formartine netted a third before the break with Archie Macphee teeing up Barbour.

The fourth arrived midway through the second period with Barbour turning provider to cross for Macphee to net.

Formartine went on to defeat Cove Rangers 1-0 in the final.

Formartine 3-3 Fraserburgh (Fraserburgh won 5-4 on penalties) – quarter-final, August 10 2016

It was Fraserburgh who progressed to the semi-finals on this occasion following a rip-roaring cup tie.

Conor Gethins put Formartine ahead with a diving header from Scott Barbour’s cross, but the Broch quickly replied with Russell McBride’s header from Graham Johnston’s corner.

In the second half, Graeme Rodger restored the home side’s lead before sub Paul Campbell’s curler forced extra-time.

Dean Cowie put Fraserburgh ahead for the first time in the additional 30 minutes, but a free-kick from Paul Lawson meant penalties were required.

In the shoot-out, Lawson was the only player to fail to score, with Paul Leask saving his spot-kick to put Fraserburgh through.

Fraserburgh 2-2 Formartine (Fraserburgh won 3-1 on penalties) – final, 15 September 2012

Fraserburgh were victorious in this final at Buckie Thistle’s Victoria Park.

But it was Formartine who started brightly with Michael Ewen collecting a short backpass from Bryan Hay and finishing beyond Paul Leask.

Ewen got his second after the interval with a chipped finish beyond the keeper.

But Fraserburgh staged an impressive recovery with Graham Johnston’s cross turned home by Zak Conway, before Johnston forced extra-time with a stunning 25-yard strike.

The Broch had Neil Main sent off in extra-time, but there was no more scoring.

In the shoot-out, Ryan Christie, Johnston and Willie West scored for Fraserburgh, with misses from Richard Davidson, Callum Dingwall and Michael McGinlay costing Formartine.

Fraserburgh 1-2 Formartine – round one, August 9 2011

This was Formartine’s first cup victory against Highland League opposition, having joined the division in 2009.

The visitors to Bellslea took an early lead when Stuart McKay finished well from 10 yards from Neil McVitie’s header down.

Willie West equalised for the Broch midway through the first period, forcing the ball home at the second attempt after his first effort was blocked by goalkeeper Ross Bremner.

But, with 13 minutes left, Formartine bagged the winner with player-assistant manager Bobby Mann scoring from the penalty spot after Dean Elrick had fouled Andrew Bagshaw.