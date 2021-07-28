Two Rothes games postponed after passing of club stalwart

Tonight’s Forres Mechanics v Rothes North of Scotland Cup first round tie has been postponed.

The passing of Rothes secretary Garry Davies has led to the match being called off and a new date for the game has yet to be set.

The Highland League clash between Brora Rangers and Rothes at Dudgeon Park on Saturday has also been postponed as a “mark of respect”, with all other league matches to be preceded by a minute’s silence.

The Breedon Highland League fixture between Brora Rangers FC and Rothes FC, scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed as a mark of respect for Garry Davies. All other Breedon Highland League matches on Saturday 31st July will be preceded by a minute's silence. — The Highland League (@ScottishHFL) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, despite heavy rain overnight in the area, as things stand, this evening’s Nairn County v Lossiemouth North Cup game is still on, with the winner in line to play Fort William at home on August 18.

The Station Park pitch has been checked this morning and is perfectly playable despite substantial overnight rain. We will inform you of any updates throughout the day and we will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast with another lightning storm due.@lossiemouthfc pic.twitter.com/sUkYpCEo0G — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) July 28, 2021

Strathspey Thistle have been given a bye into round two where they will face Clach in Inverness, also on that date.

The Jags were due to host Golspie Sutherland tonight, but the North Caledonian League champions have withdrawn from the competition.