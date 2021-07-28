Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Two Rothes games postponed after passing of club stalwart

By Paul Chalk
July 28, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 12:20 pm
Mosset Park, the home of Forres Mechanics.
Tonight’s Forres Mechanics v Rothes North of Scotland Cup first round tie has been postponed.

The passing of Rothes secretary Garry Davies has led to the match being called off and a new date for the game has yet to be set.

The Highland League clash between Brora Rangers and Rothes at Dudgeon Park on Saturday has also been postponed as a “mark of respect”, with all other league matches to be preceded by a minute’s silence.

Meanwhile, despite heavy rain overnight in the area, as things stand, this evening’s Nairn County v Lossiemouth North Cup game is still on, with the winner in line to play Fort William at home on August 18.

Strathspey Thistle have been given a bye into round two where they will face Clach in Inverness, also on that date.

The Jags were due to host Golspie Sutherland tonight, but the North Caledonian League champions have withdrawn from the competition.

