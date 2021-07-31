Craig Dorrat could make Forres debut as Formartine look to bounce back

Craig Dorrat could make his debut for Forres Mechanics against Formartine United in today’s Breedon Highland League encounter at North Lodge Park.

The experienced defender has joined the Can-Cans on a one-year deal.

Manager Charlie Rowley said: “Craig will bring experience and physicality. Joe Gauld got injured in the first game of the season and we felt we needed some cover because we’ve no other natural left-sided defenders.

“Given that Craig is a free we felt it was an ideal opportunity for us.

“Hopefully he can get himself fit quite quickly and establish himself in the team and give us that experience.”

Formartine manager Paul Lawson is looking for a response from his side after defeat in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final in midweek.

He added: “We haven’t got time to feel sorry for ourselves.

“It hurts to lose a final but we’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again.

“There’s game coming thick and fast over the next couple of weeks and we need to make sure we respond in the right manner.”

Brown assessing possible additions

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle meet Wick Academy at Seafield Park with Jags manager Charlie Brown assessing a couple of potential new signings.

Midfielder James Fraser and defender Chris Innes – who have both previously played for the Grantown side – could be involved as trialists.

Brown said: “They’ve got a few weeks to prove themselves fitness wise and we might get a few friendlies organised for them.

“I don’t see why we can’t bring them in. They’ve got experience which is something we need so hopefully we can get that done.”

Wick boss Gary Manson is without Richard Macadie, Brandon Sinclair, Andrew Hardwick, David Allan and Ryan Campbell.

Declan Milne (groin) is Buckie Thistle’s only absentee for their trip to the Haughs to play Turriff United.