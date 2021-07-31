Highland League: Fort William determined to prove themselves on the road

Fort William captain Danny Mackintosh says playing every game away from home has only made them more determined to prove themselves this season.

The Lochaber outfit take on Fraserburgh today in a fixture originally scheduled for Claggan Park, which is now at Bellslea.

With Claggan Park unplayable the decision was reached last weekend by the Breedon Highland League’s management committee that Fort would play all their fixtures away from home.

Skipper Mackintosh, 34, said: “We were all gutted when we heard we wouldn’t have any home games.

“For us as players and for the fans it’s not what you want.

“But it’s given us more determination to do well and prove that we belong in the league.

“As much as it’s disappointing, it’s made us want to prove that we can do well this season.

“It’s a huge commitment for the players and staff in terms of the travelling.

“But it will show the ones that want it and those that don’t want it.

“It’s a massive commitment, but hopefully we can make the best of it playing games away from home – we’re up for the challenge anyway.

“It’s going to be a tough game, Fraserburgh are a great side who have been challenging at the top for a number of years.”

Fort added the latest of their summer recruits yesterday, with Joseph Owusu-Barnieh signing a one-year deal. He was most recently with Harrow Borough and Maidenhead.

The Broch go into today’s clash on a high after their midweek Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph.

Players missing for Huntly

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin host Huntly at Grant Street Park. The Inverness side are missing Ryan Mackintosh and Alan Kerr, but Eachainn Miller returns.

The Black and Golds are set to be without Daniel Critchard, Liam MacDonald, Bradley Manson, Zander Jack, Stuart Taylor and long-term absentee Colin Charlesworth.

Brechin City welcome Keith to Glebe Park with the Hedgemen missing the suspended Jack Milne.

The Maroons are without James Brownie and Jordan Robertson is also a doubt.