Highland League: Deveronvale defeat Nairn County

Deveronvale defeated Nairn County 2-0 at Station Park to record their first win of the season.

Goals in the first half from Dane Ballard and Robert Scott were enough to give the Banffers the three points from an absorbing encounter.

First half

The visitors made the breakthrough after seven minutes when Scott dispossessed Glenn Main, which put Ballard through on goal and the striker beat goalkeeper William Counsell to score his first competitive goal since August 2018.

In response Nairn’s Rory Williamson fired over from 15 yards after Cohen Ramsay’s cross from the left came through to the back post.

Shortly before the half hour mark Vale keeper Sean McIntosh tipped over a powerful Kenny McKenzie effort, while at the other end Scott beat Counsell to a header, but the ball drifted wide.

In first half stoppage time Deveronvale doubled their lead. Ballard’s flick on found Scott, who collected and rifled a shot into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Nairn appealed that Scott had controlled the ball with his arm, but referee Billy Baxter disagreed.

With the last kick of the opening 45 Sam Robertson could’ve put the Banffers three up, but he shot wide from the right side of the area

Second half

After the break Liam Shewan could have pulled one back for the hosts, but he headed wide of an open goal after McIntosh’s save from Max Ewan’s cross-cum-shot looped into Shewan’s path.

For Deveronvale Robertson’s deflected cross from the right flank cracked against the right post.

And then following a swift counter-attack Scott rounded Counsell wide on the left and curled an effort towards goal which was spectacularly hooked off the line by Ramsay.

Nairn kept pushing, but they couldn’t find the goal they were looking for to put the visitors under a great degree of pressure.

With 20 minutes left McIntosh did make a fine save top tip over sub Seamus McConaghy’s volley from Ramsay’s delivery.

Nairn kept trying until time up with McIntosh making another good stop from Callum MacLean’s header in the closing stages.