Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Conor Gethins calls on Nairn to get back to basics

By Callum Law
August 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Nairn County striker Conor Gethins
Nairn County striker Conor Gethins

Conor Gethins says Nairn County need to get back to basics following two disappointing defeats.

The Station Park side started the Breedon Highland League season with a win against Keith.

But they have followed it up with losses to Lossiemouth in the North of Scotland Cup and Deveronvale in the league.

Injuries aren’t helping County with Scott Davidson, Callum Howarth, John Treasurer, Tom MacLennan and Fraser Dingwall all sidelined.

However, experienced striker Gethins says that’s no excuse for Nairn.

The 37-year-old said: “It comes down the basics and both Lossiemouth and Deveronvale did the basics better than us.

“They worked harder than us, they wanted it more and they were quicker to second balls.

“It doesn’t help that we’ve lost a lot of experience as a result of injuries.

Conor Gethins, right, in action for Nairn against Deveronvale

“Tom, Scott, Callum, John and now Fraser are all out and it means boys are filling in certain positions they’re not quite as comfortable in.

“That’s tough, but at the same time there’s no excuse for not working hard.

“There was a lack of hunger and a lack of desire to work hard (against Deveronvale).

“It wasn’t good enough all over the park, we didn’t have any guile or cuteness, it was like we’d never played together before, which was strange when we did really well against Keith.

“We know ourselves it wasn’t good enough and it’s only ourselves that can get us out of it.”

Tough run approaching

Nairn face a tricky run of fixtures in the next few weeks.

They visit Rothes on Saturday and then tackle Fraserburgh and Formartine United.

He added: “When you see the players Rothes, Fraserburgh and Formartine have it will be a tough ask for us.

“But that’s when you need to organise things and stay in games.”

WATCH: Episode two of Highland League Weekly – featuring Breedon Highland League highlights, features and analysis

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]