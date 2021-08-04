Proud day for Hermes as they make EE Aberdeenshire Cup bow against Dyce

Manager Neil Dawson says it’s a proud day for Hermes as they prepare to make their debut in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Hermes face fellow Junior side Dyce at Ian Mair Park this evening (7pm kick-off) in the first round of the Shire Cup.

Having joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA during the summer Hermes are relishing the chance to play in the tournament.

Boss Dawson said: “It means a great deal to everyone at the club.

“I’ve been manager of Hermes for almost 13 years and when I took over we were candidates for relegation every year.

“But we’ve come on leaps and bounds, won two titles and a few cups.

“Now we’re trying to keep progressing, raise the profile of the club and generate revenue as well.

“We want to be a club that can push forward. This is a proud day for the club getting the opportunity to play in the Aberdeenshire Cup.”

Quarter-final opportunity

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson believes it’s a good opportunity for both sides to reach the quarter-final.

He added: “The good thing is that one of the Junior teams will be in the quarter-final which is good for our level.

“I think sometimes the Juniors does get looked down upon a bit from the Highland League.

“And I think the top teams in the Juniors can compete at that level so it’s good that one of us will in the quarter-final and playing Deveronvale with the chance to get into a semi-final.”

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee host Keith in the other first round encounter at Spain Park.

Jamie Watt’s Junior outfit have taken a number of Breedon Highland League scalps in the competition in recent years and will be hoping to do so again.

The Maroons reached the semi-finals of last season’s Aberdeenshire Cup and co-managers Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson will be targeting another run.