Jack Brown expects Nairn to be fired up for clash with Rothes

Rothes midfielder Jack Brown expects to face a motivated Nairn County side.

The teams meet at Mackessack Park with the Speysiders buoyed by a Breedon Highland League win against Fort William and a North of Scotland victory over Forres Mechanics.

Nairn meanwhile have suffered successive defeats to Lossiemouth in the North of Scotland Cup and Deveronvale in the league.

Brown, who has netted in Rothes’ first two fixtures, said: “We have seen they have had a tough start to the season, but that will just give them even more motivation.

“We will keep that in mind but we will mainly focus on what we can do, and how we can approach the game and win it.

“We know we have a strong squad, we have taken in a lot of good players over the summer.”

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp added: “I’m looking for us to put a lot more effort into the game. We’ve had a conversation with the boys and they accept they were off the pace last week.

“We’ve got some really good footballers, but if you don’t put the work in then you’re going to struggle.”

Can-Cans down on numbers

Elsewhere, Forres face Strathspey Thistle at Mosset Park. The Can-Cans welcome back Stuart Soane and Ross MacPherson.

But they are without Joe Gauld, Craig Dorrat, Gordon McNab, Dale Wood, Callum Johnston, Graham Fraser, Martin Groat and Paul Brindle.

Strathspey are without Robbie Donaldson with Stephen Rennie, Andrew McLean, Ashley Ballam and Jordan Wardrobe doubtful.

Wick Academy and Clachnacuddin do battle at Harmsworth Park with both looking for their first league wins of the season.

The Scorries are without Richard Macadie, Brandon Sinclair, Andrew Hardwick, David Allan and Alan Hughes, but do have Ryan Campbell back.

The visitors have Alan Kerr, Connor Bunce, Blair Lawrie, Martin Callum and Steven Kelly unavailable, but Ryan Mackintosh returns.