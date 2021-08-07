Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jack Brown expects Nairn to be fired up for clash with Rothes

By Callum Law
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Rothes midfielder Jack Brown is ready to face Nairn County
Rothes midfielder Jack Brown expects to face a motivated Nairn County side.

The teams meet at Mackessack Park with the Speysiders buoyed by a Breedon Highland League win against Fort William and a North of Scotland victory over Forres Mechanics.

Nairn meanwhile have suffered successive defeats to Lossiemouth in the North of Scotland Cup and Deveronvale in the league.

Brown, who has netted in Rothes’ first two fixtures, said: “We have seen they have had a tough start to the season, but that will just give them even more motivation.

“We will keep that in mind but we will mainly focus on what we can do, and how we can approach the game and win it.

“We know we have a strong squad, we have taken in a lot of good players over the summer.”

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp added: “I’m looking for us to put a lot more effort into the game. We’ve had a conversation with the boys and they accept they were off the pace last week.

“We’ve got some really good footballers, but if you don’t put the work in then you’re going to struggle.”

Can-Cans down on numbers

Elsewhere, Forres face Strathspey Thistle at Mosset Park. The Can-Cans welcome back Stuart Soane and Ross MacPherson.

But they are without Joe Gauld, Craig Dorrat, Gordon McNab, Dale Wood, Callum Johnston, Graham Fraser, Martin Groat and Paul Brindle.

Strathspey are without Robbie Donaldson with Stephen Rennie, Andrew McLean, Ashley Ballam and Jordan Wardrobe doubtful.

Wick Academy and Clachnacuddin do battle at Harmsworth Park with both looking for their first league wins of the season.

The Scorries are without Richard Macadie, Brandon Sinclair, Andrew Hardwick, David Allan and Alan Hughes, but do have Ryan Campbell back.

The visitors have Alan Kerr, Connor Bunce, Blair Lawrie, Martin Callum and Steven Kelly unavailable, but Ryan Mackintosh returns.

