Highland League: Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay resigns

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay has resigned from his post following their 6-2 defeat to Fraserburgh.

The Breedon Highland League champions led the Broch 2-0 at Bellslea before being beaten heavily.

Following that result Mackay decided his time as manager at Dudgeon Park was up.

Mackay’s assistant manager Craig Campbell has been asked to take charge for the time being by Brora’s board.

A club statement read: “Brora Rangers can confirm that Steven Mackay has this evening resigned from his position of Manager of the club.

“It was with much regret that the club accepted the resignation and acknowledge the tremendous contribution that Steven made whilst at the helm. A full statement will be issued in due course.

“The board have asked Craig Campbell to take charge for the immediate future.”

Mackay took charge of Brora in May 2018 and during his spell as boss led the Cattachs to the Highland League title in the Covid-19 disrupted 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns as well as the North of Scotland Cup in the 2019-20 season.

In March of this year Mackay also masterminded one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets in history as Brora defeated Hearts 2-1 at Dudgeon Park.