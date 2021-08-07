Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Highland League: Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay resigns

By Callum Law
August 7, 2021, 7:18 pm
Steven Mackay has resigned as manager of Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay has resigned from his post following their 6-2 defeat to Fraserburgh.

The Breedon Highland League champions led the Broch 2-0 at Bellslea before being beaten heavily.

Following that result Mackay decided his time as manager at Dudgeon Park was up.

Mackay’s assistant manager Craig Campbell has been asked to take charge for the time being by Brora’s board.

A club statement read: “Brora Rangers  can confirm that Steven Mackay has this evening resigned from his position of Manager of the club.

“It was with much regret that the club accepted the resignation and acknowledge the tremendous contribution that Steven made whilst at the helm. A full statement will be issued in due course.

“The board have asked Craig Campbell to take charge for the immediate future.”

Craig Campbell, right, alongside Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay

Mackay took charge of Brora in May 2018 and during his spell as boss led the Cattachs to the Highland League title in the Covid-19 disrupted 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns as well as the North of Scotland Cup in the 2019-20 season.

In March of this year Mackay also masterminded one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets in history as Brora defeated Hearts 2-1 at Dudgeon Park.

