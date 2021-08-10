SPFL Trust Trophy round-up: Formartine United beaten 1-0 by Forfar; Kane Hester’s double earns Elgin City 2-1 win over Hibs ‘B’

Formartine United exited the SPFL Trust Trophy at the hands of League Two Forfar Athletic.

Paul Lawson’s Highland League outfit went into the clash on good form, following consecutive league victories punctuated by an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win over Buckie Thistle.

However, they were without Aberdeen loanees Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykata for the 1-0 defeat at Station Park, with the pair instead turning out for the Dons reserves at Brora in a quirk of the Challenge Cup.

Another Reds loanee, Mark Gallagher, was playing for the home side and – despite the midfielder being forced off injured after just four minutes – the Loons had the best of the early going in the first round tie.

Gallagher’s replacement PJ Crossan, as well as Steve Doris, tested United keeper Balint Demus before Matthew Aitken nodded the opener for Forfar.

Formartine then done well to keep out further efforts from Aitken and Scott Shepherd, while Andy Greig had a chance to equalise saved by Marc McCallum before Jonny Smith had two good chances to head home for the Pitmedden men.

In the second period, Doris, Aitken, Craig Thomson and Andy Munro went close to extending the home side’s lead, while Formartine’s Scott Lisle was denied an equaliser by McCallum on the break late on.

Elgin set up Dunfermline clash with victory over Hibs reserves

Elgin City will meet Championship Dunfermline Athletic in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after their 2-1 win over Hibs ‘B’ at Christie Gillies Park in Edinburgh.

Despite efforts for the home side in the opening period which required some expert attention from Elgin keeper Thomas McHale, Gavin Price’s team went in at half-time a goal up, with Conor O’Keefe’s chip befuddling Hibs goalie Murray Johnson and Kane Hester finishing.

Marksman Hester scored twice against the Hibees reserves the last time the Challenge Cup was played two seasons ago.

After the break, Hester repeated his feat, with a finish over Johnson on 49 minutes.

Hibs had the chance to pull a goal back from the penalty spot following Creag Little’s foul on 65 minutes, but Connor Young struck the woodwork.

They would get one at the death to set up a nervy finish, with Murray Aitken finishing from a corner.