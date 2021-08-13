Fraserburgh midfielder Lewis Duncan backs Broch to mount Highland League title challenge

Fraserburgh midfielder Lewis Duncan reckons the Broch should be in contention for the Highland League title this year.

The Bellslea outfit have started the season with three wins from three in the league, including an impressive 6-2 comeback win over Brora Rangers last weekend.

They have traditionally been a contender at the top end of the division, but Duncan feels this year is the time for them to go one step further.

With title success would come a tilt at promotion to the SPFL for Fraserburgh, through the pyramid play-offs.

Duncan said: “The league this year is a must, I think. I want to win the league this year. I know the other lads want to win it and we’re definitely going to go for it.

“You’ve got the likes of Brechin, Brora, Buckie, Formartine, Locos – there’s a good six or seven teams that will be very good this year.

“We’ve got a really good squad here – some folk say it’s best squad we’ve had in years. I can understand why. There’s so much strength in depth.

“We’ve got (Sean) Butcher, Fig (Scott Barbour), Gary Harris and Paul Campbell, who are the four best strikers in the league in my opinion.

“There’s Grant Campbell and Paul Young, who can run for days. Willie West, (Jamie) Beagrie, Paul Leask in goals, there’s so much strength there.”

Duncan was an impressive figure in the midweek defeat to Cowdenbeath, which saw the Broch lose 1-0 with a last-minute goal to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased with the former Aberdeen youngster’s display.

Cowie said: “In spells he’s unplayable. He has this low centre of gravity and when he gets the ball at his feet, it’s difficult to get it off him. He can make things happen and it’s about us getting him in the right areas to utilise that.”

Duncan, who signed a contract extension in the summer, relished testing himself against SPFL opposition.

He added: “I love playing against the bigger teams – they’re all experienced players, I’m just a young loon.

“It’s really good to test yourself against a higher league, to see where you are compared to them.”

Fraserburgh head to Nairn County on Saturday in a bid to keep up their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Cowie will have to manage his squad with a hectic run of midweek fixtures coming up.

He added: “We’ve got midweek games for the next three or four weeks, so it’s all about managing the squad and making sure we look after ourselves, prepare for each game one at a time.

“Historically we’ve always had a tough game at Nairn and it won’t be any different on Saturday.”