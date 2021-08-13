Gary Manson says Wick Academy’s unbeaten start is tinged with disappointment at not racking up more points

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson hopes to prolong his side’s unbeaten start by recording their first victory of the season against Lossiemouth.

The Scorries have opened the campaign with three successive draws against Forres Mechanics, Strathspey Thistle and Clachnacuddin, and make the trip to Grant Park on Saturday.

Despite taking encouragement from his side’s undefeated streak, Manson has been left to rue not having more points to show for their efforts which he hopes to change tomorrow.

Manson said: “On the face of it, we are unbeaten with three points from two away games and one home game.

“You could make a case for it being a decent start, but if you watch the games it’s tinged with disappointment as we could and possibly should be sitting on nine points.

“We are just not quite getting the breaks, but hopefully that events itself out over the course of the season.

“Hopefully that starts against Lossie which we’ll be looking to win.”

Manson expects a difficult test against Lossie, who twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Inverurie Locos in their last home outing.

Joe Russell’s men also enjoyed a fine 4-2 victory over Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup last month, with Manson wary of the Moray outfit.

“I wasn’t expecting them to put Nairn out of the cup. That was a surprise for us, as Nairn are obviously a decent team with their draw against Rothes on Saturday.

“We are under no illusions it will be a tough game. Historically Lossiemouth have been at the bottom end of the table, but as I said before Clach and Strathspey there are no easy games in the Highland League.

“It will be a tough test.”

Wick are without Richard Macadie who has a long-term knee injury, while Danny Mackay and Brandon Sinclair will miss out however defender Andrew Hardwick is back in contention to play.