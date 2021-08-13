Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Gary Manson says Wick Academy’s unbeaten start is tinged with disappointment at not racking up more points

By Andy Skinner
August 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Gary Manson.
Gary Manson.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson hopes to prolong his side’s unbeaten start by recording their first victory of the season against Lossiemouth.

The Scorries have opened the campaign with three successive draws against Forres Mechanics, Strathspey Thistle and Clachnacuddin, and make the trip to Grant Park on Saturday.

Despite taking encouragement from his side’s undefeated streak, Manson has been left to rue not having more points to show for their efforts which he hopes to change tomorrow.

Manson said: “On the face of it, we are unbeaten with three points from two away games and one home game.

“You could make a case for it being a decent start, but if you watch the games it’s tinged with disappointment as we could and possibly should be sitting on nine points.

“We are just not quite getting the breaks, but hopefully that events itself out over the course of the season.

“Hopefully that starts against Lossie which we’ll be looking to win.”

Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell.

Manson expects a difficult test against Lossie, who twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Inverurie Locos in their last home outing.

Joe Russell’s men also enjoyed a fine 4-2 victory over Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup last month, with Manson wary of the Moray outfit.

“I wasn’t expecting them to put Nairn out of the cup. That was a surprise for us, as Nairn are obviously a decent team with their draw against Rothes on Saturday.

“We are under no illusions it will be a tough game. Historically Lossiemouth have been at the bottom end of the table, but as I said before Clach and Strathspey there are no easy games in the Highland League.

“It will be a tough test.”

Wick are without Richard Macadie who has a long-term knee injury, while Danny Mackay and Brandon Sinclair will miss out however defender Andrew Hardwick is back in contention to play.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]