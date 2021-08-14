Buckie Thistle cruise to comfortable 5-0 derby triumph over Deveronvale to keep 100% start intact

Buckie Thistle continued their 100% start to the Highland League season after cruising to a 5-0 derby victory over Deveronvale at Victoria Park.

A double from Max Barry and further strikes from Sam Morrison and Kevin Fraser had the Jags firmly in command at the break, before Kyle MacLeod added a further goal in the second half.

Buckie started brightly, and took the lead after just 14 minutes courtesy of a lovely move which saw Kyle MacLeod hold the ball up before crossing low to the far post for Barry to hammer home from close-range.

The Jags threatened to add to their tally, with Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh in fine form to thwart MacLeod’s header, Sam Urquhart’s strike and another Barry effort.

Midfielder Barry doubled his tally on 25 minutes however, receiving the ball from Morrison before planting a low drive past McIntosh from 16 yards.

Vale looked for a way back into the game, with full back Ross Aitken’s low ball across goal just behind the run of Dane Ballard.

MacLeod was denied a third goal on 31 minutes, when he spun past his marker Innes McKay before shooting low at goal, only to be thwarted by another save by McIntosh.

Buckie were not to be denied four minutes later though, with Andrew MacAskill’s free kick from the left met by the head of Morrison who beat McIntosh to the ball to nod home.

There was time for a fourth just a minute before the interval, with Fraser working his way into a shooting position before rifling a strike low underneath the dive of McIntosh.

Buckie carried on from where they left off after the break, netting within a minute of the restart when Urquhart crossed for MacLeod to net a goal his performance merited, with the striker neatly tucking the ball home at the near post.