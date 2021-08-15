Jordan MacDonald feels Clachnacuddin answered doubters with emphatic victory over Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald feels his side went a long way towards answering their critics in their emphatic 4-1 victory over Strathspey Thistle on Friday.

The Lilywhites came from behind to record their first victory of the season at Grant Street Park, with all four of their goals coming in the second half.

The result builds up momentum for the Inverness outfit, following a 2-2 draw against Wick Academy the previous weekend.

MacDonald, who took charge of Clach last summer, feels the management team’s efforts are starting to bear fruit.

He said: “We have had a lot of people questioning what we are trying to do, and a lot of it has been nonsense to be honest.

“We will stick to what we want to do and we will do that.

“We are going to have critics all year. There are people not happy with the way we are trying to do things, but we are never going to please everyone.

“We know what we are doing and the club have been absolutely superb with us since we came in.

“When we have asked for things, they have backed us. We didn’t hide away from the fact this club sitting third bottom of the Highland League is unacceptable.

“We are not saying we are going to pull up any trees, but we know where we want to be. It’s not going to happen overnight. We know there will be tough days ahead, but we will just go again.”

Clach trailed to Kris Duncan’s opener at the break, before goals from Scott Morrison, Ross Logan and a Liam Taylor doubled capped off an outstanding second half display.

MacDonald was thrilled with the response from his side, adding: “I think you could see on Friday night what we are trying to do. It took us half an hour to get going, but once we got going we thoroughly deserved the win with our intensity and pace we played the game at.

“Strathspey had deserved their lead and we didn’t start the game the way we wanted. I questioned those boys a couple of weeks ago, but I can’t question them after the last two weeks because we came from behind to show a great attitude and desire to win the game.

“It’s not something we want to do every week, but they are young and a lot of them are inexperienced. I can’t fault them.

“I don’t think there can be any complaints about the winners of the game.”