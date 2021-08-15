Highland League: Keith hold Inverurie Locos to goalless draw; Huntly keep up unbeaten start with 4-0 win at Turriff

Keith bounced back from their 10-goal drubbing against Buckie Thistle, notching their first point of the season with a battling display against Inverurie Locos to draw 0-0.

Home goalkeeper Craig Reid was voted man of the match for a string of saves, including a superb late penalty stop from Neil Gauld, while the whole Keith side – under interim boss Michael Brown – fought tooth and nail for the result.

What made the performance even more outstanding was the Maroons had eight players missing either through injury or suspension. Three players from their under-18 squad were drafted in to the matchday squad and one of them, local youngster Alan McLeod, came on as a substitute for the last 20 minutes and played his part.

Brown, who is in charge following the resignation of co-bosses Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson after the Buckie game, said afterwards: “Overall the emotion just now is one of pride. We asked the lads before the game to restore some pride in themselves and the jersey as well.

“They were asked to give their all, and they did that to a man. The game plan was to work hard and that was the foundation, and I am so proud of each and every one of them.

“They brought some pride back to the club. Even the subs who didn’t get on were backing the boys as well.

“We maybe rode our luck at times, but if you give 100% you get your rewards. At the end of the day it is only a point, but given how we’ve been the last few weeks, it felt much more.”

Both sides provided end-to-end entertainment for the fans with goalie Reid pulling off several fine first half saves.

In the second half, his counterpart Andy Reid denied Michael Ironside and Andy Stewart.

With ten minutes remaining it appeared as if Keith’s hard efforts would be in vain when Robert Ward was sent tumbling inside the penalty area, but Reid pulled off a terrific save to keep out Gauld’s spot-kick.

Locos manager Andy Low paid tribute to Keith: “They worked hard for their point, and their goalkeeper got man of the match which tells a story itself. They showed heart and organisation, so well done to their guys for putting that in place this week.

“From a Locos point of view it wasn’t good enough, we should be coming here and getting three points, especially with what’s been happening off the park here.”

Goodall scores three as Huntly put four past Turriff

Loan signing Marcus Goodall netted a hat-trick as Huntly notched a comfortable 4-0 win away to Turriff United, which saw the Black and Golds move into fourth position in the Highland League.

With a draw and three successive wins from their opening four fixtures, assistant manager Stefan Laird was pleased to see his side maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

He said: “I thought we were excellent from start to finish; I think the only disappointing thing was we didn’t score more goals.

“Marcus Goodall has played a number of roles for us and helped himself to a hat-trick.

“It’s our job as coaches to get the players attacking and playing freely, but you can see the team have a great spirit and they’re working hard. We’ve got a tough run of games coming up, but we’re capable of getting points.”

The visitors broke the deadlock after 20 minutes. A free-kick from Angus Grant was played into the near post and Goodall made a run into space to slot home his first Huntly goal.

Turriff looked to strike back only for midfielder Rory Brown to fire high over the bar following a quick break down the right channel.

Former Huntly forward Matthew McDonald then looked to level, but would see a header go wide eight minutes into the second half.

In the 55th minute, Logan Johnstone got forward down the left for Huntly and crossed in for Gavin Elphinstone, and the former Turriff player headed in his second goal in as many games.

The Black and Golds extended their lead after the hour-mark. Greg Buchan floated in a free-kick and, when the home defence only cleared as far as Goodall, the teenager drilled in to make it 3-0.

With nine minutes remaining, Goodall burst into the opposition box only to be pushed in the back by Turriff captain James Chalmers, which resulted in a penalty being awarded. Goodall took the spot-kick himself, completing his hat-trick by firing high inside the post.

Results elsewhere saw Turriff move to the foot of the table, and United manager Dean Donaldson was unhappy with the performance from his side.

He said: “We were really disappointing; I knew it was going to be a tough task here. The players didn’t seem up for it, looked disjointed and lacking belief.

“We were that poor I couldn’t pick anyone who had pass marks.”