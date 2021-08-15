‘From one to 11, we were outstanding’ – Paul Lawson’s delight after Formartine United win 3-0 at Brora Rangers

Formartine United took all three points against a surprisingly lacklustre Brora Rangers outfit at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

A Jonny Smith double, the second one from the spot, and Scott Lisle’s early strike were enough to secure an away win for the men from Pitmedden.

United manager Paul Lawson was understandably upbeat, and said: “It was a brilliant three points as this is never an easy place to come and, from number one to 11, I thought we were outstanding.

“I thought that Scott Lisle, a former Brora player, was outstanding today from start to finish, and he deserved that early goal, which almost burst the net. After his performance in the last three games, he was a danger to Brora the whole day and caused them all sorts of problems.

“Jonny Smith had a similar chance to his first goal during the week against Forfar, so I was delighted this one did find the back of the net, he deserved that goal and he got another one later from the penalty spot.”

The home side were at full strength but United couldn’t say the same, with Aberdeen on-loan pair, youngsters Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykyta, believed to be self-isolating and vastly experienced midfielder Stuart Anderson still on the injured list.

Formartine silenced the home support when they took a 14th minute lead. The ball fell kindly to former Brora striker Lisle 10 yards out and he hammered the ball into the roof of the net before Joe Malin in the Brora goal could move a muscle.

Liam Strachan was the visitors’ hero in the 25th minute – Ally Sutherland rounded giant United keeper Balint Demus, but midfielder Strachan got back in time to clear the former Rothes winger’s tame effort off the line.

In the 29th minute Formartine doubled their lead. Lisle’s pin-point right wing cross picked out former Aberdeen, Cove Rangers and Inverurie striker Smith, who rose like a salmon to send a delightful header up and over Malin and into the far corner of the net.

Seven minutes after the restart, home keeper Malin brought down Cole Anderson in the box, referee Billy Baxter pointed to the spot and Smith made an immaculate job of the resultant spot-kick.

Brora did create a handful of half-chances late-on, but failed to convert any of them, and that about summed up their day.

Disappointed Cattachs caretaker manager Craig Campbell said: “Obviously we’re not having a good run at the moment and things are quite difficult, but I asked the boys for effort and commitment and we got a lot of both from them.

“I wanted the boys to get out wide and get balls into the box and, in the first half, I thought we did without really getting real quality from the final ball.

“It was criminal defending from ourselves for their first two goals – thankfully we don’t normally defend like that – but they put two crosses into the box and won both headers, which is always going to cause you problems.”