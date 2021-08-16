Kevin Fraser challenges Buckie Thistle to maintain their strong start in tough upcoming fixtures

Buckie Thistle skipper Kevin Fraser feels the upcoming weeks will truly show how strongly the Jags have started the season.

Graeme Stewart’s men have won their opening four Highland League matches, netting 24 goals in the process without conceding.

Although the results make for impressive reading, Fraser knows the challenge of maintaining it will become all the tougher in the weeks to come.

Buckie’s next outing is away to Rothes on Saturday, before they face Fraserburgh and Formartine United the following week.

Fraser says the schedule will provide his side with their biggest test yet, and he said: “We have to keep our feet on the ground. We’ll keep an eye on other results, but we just want to concentrate on ourselves.

“We know that Brora have had a bad couple of weeks, but they will come again and I’m certain they will still be up there.

“They have that quality in their side.

“We’ve got some really tough games coming up in our next few games and those should be testing for us.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We have Rothes next and they’re no mugs and, after that, it is Fraserburgh.

“These games will tell us where we really are.”

Despite boasting the highest tally of goals in the league so far, Fraser takes even more pride in the run of clean sheets the Jags have kept.

He added: “Quite apart from the goals we’re scoring, the boys at the back have been so solid.

“The likes of Sam Morrison and Jack Murray form the best defence in the league, in my eyes.

“But the manager definitely keeps us on our toes. We went in on Saturday, 4-0 up at half-time, and he was still at us for more which is a good thing.”

Fraser netted his third goal of the season in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of rivals Deveronvale, with the 30-year-old determined to make his goalscoring mark on Stewart’s side this term.

Midfielder Fraser says his manager has challenged him to rack up a high tally, adding: “I’m really enjoying it personally and starting to feel fit again after a couple of bad injuries before Covid struck.

“I’m intent on scoring more goals this season as well, so it was good to get one on Saturday – especially when the manager has been on to me about it.”